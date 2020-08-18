Politics is the only show available now that big-time sports are being played in a bubble without fans in the stands. It’s weird watching the air high fives after a player hits a walk-off home run.
After the Astro game, I watched my recorded Democratic National Convention until the wee hours of the morning. Yeah, that’s pretty much my life in this COVID year. If it wasn’t for my two cats, who haven’t changed their habits, I would have slept in this morning.
I was amazed at how much I enjoyed the virtual convention because I expected technical difficulties, canned speeches without feeling generated by an audience, and boring, to be honest. Hats off and a big round of applause to the people behind the scenes who put together the flawless event. Of course, former First Lady, Michelle Obama kicked it off with an inspiring speech with a clarification to her “ when they go low…we go low” speech by saying “But let’s be clear: Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty. Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top. She said what I have been saying all along but much better when she said Trump was not up to the job. She ended it with a drop the mic moment by saying “It is what it is.” The rest of the convention was solid support for unity.
Pundits did what they do by trying to find negativity by asking Bernie Sanders if he got what he wanted from Biden and then asking party officials why AOC only received sixty seconds while republican speakers against Trump received more time. The fish were not biting.
I don’t want the recent poll numbers to lull my party to sleep. That shouldn’t happen this time around because the reality star has a record and he won’t be an unknown making empty promises. Farmers know they aren’t getting the benefits from the president’s trade deals and a great number of Americans know the president’s coronavirus and race relations suck. The president leads on the economy but that’s going to change because 10% unemployment will not drop that much by November.
Republicans have one bullet left in- the- chamber and it looks like they are using it. They have to run a disinformation campaign. They are desperately trying to tie Antifa to the Democratic Party and the peaceful protesting to the looting and destruction. They must think their Dem neighbor or coworker approves of lawbreaking. Classic “either you are for us or against us.” Some in our party say their GOP neighbor or coworker is an uncaring racist. So here we are.
I just finished reading Paul Begala's new book titled “ Your fired, where he tells us to stay on message. He tells us to correct the record but don’t expect the other side to acknowledge your facts. He said elections are won when the issue is about people’s needs like healthcare. Trump said the GOP would have a health plan last week but he kicked it down- the- road to the familiar soon. Remind them that the Trump administration is in court trying to take away your ACA without anything to replace it with, During a pandemic to boot. When you are on the subject of the pandemic, remind them of Trump’s pathetic response and readiness. That shouldn’t be too hard.
I will wait until next before I form an opinion of voter suppression by knee-capping the post office as Obama put it. The House will put the postmaster under oath to answer his cost-cutting measure or an effort to derail mail-in the balloting.
I don’t know how many times it will take for Republicans to understand voter fraud is minuscule. Just listening to them makes me thing a mailed-out ballot means it’s an automatic vote. If a mistake or a rare occurrence of fraud is found means that our system is working. I remember shortly after Trump was elected and after he tried to prove his inaugural crowd was larger than Obama’s put Kris Kobach to investigate voter fraud. It was disbanded shortly after with no evidence whatsoever. Matthew Dunlap would later tell a panel that the commission was set up to find evidence of mass voter fraud in California where the president lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. Trump thought he lost the popular vote in New Hampshire because busloads of voters were bused in from Massachusetts to vote in that primary. The president's followers took the ball and ran with it.
Republicans will use the standard “Democrats are socialists” not knowing what that word means and try to paint us being for open borders. That’s incorporated in their “you are either with us or against us.” Oh, I almost forgot the “abortion on demand” label.
About once or twice a week I cruise the right-wing websites, not the Breitbart or QAnon ones but blogs like Red State, Town Hall and the Wall Street Journal editorial page just to recalibrate my bias brain. Then I look and see what my conservative friends are posting. I’m always telling myself “why are they reposting that?” One meme they post read that President Obama gave Jeff Epstein the Presidential Medal of Freedom medal in 2007. I was amazed because 4 posters cussed Obama for doing that. A person doesn’t need Google to refute that because Epstein never received the medal and Obama didn’t take office until 2009.
I liked Bernie’s speech for unity but I’ll reserve judgment until after the election. The left-wing of our party has a few who still have resentment and will not vote for him. I had a discussion with a few die-hard Bernie Bros. They seem to think the DNC plotted with some candidates to drop out, ensuring Biden a win. I told them that there was no proof that occurred but if it did it would not be illegal. Remember in 2016 when Ted Cruz was going to team up and run against Trump? Pete Buttigieg, Yang, Biden, and Klobuchar were nearly broke and certainly could not continue without a Super Tuesday win and a high influx of cash. I told the Bernie supporter that if Bernie could not beat Biden one-on-one means he was only viable when they were splitting the votes. That’s how Trump got elected. Finally, Biden won the primary overwhelmingly leaving them a weak case of cheating.
I see Nancy Pelosi bringing in the postmaster to explain his maneuvering influenced him enough to suspend the policies he enacted. I am wondering if he is going to unlock and put back the mailboxes and reinstall the sorting machines.? Nancy Pelosi is by far the most influential person in Washington.
