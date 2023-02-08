Where did that come from?
State of the Union speeches are usually bragging rights for the party in power. And it’s usually followed up by a laundry list of proposals that will probably never see the light of day.
In that respect, this was no different.
Tuesday night, a lot of us saw a feisty Joe Biden, letting the world know he is running to finish the job. He didn’t come right out and announce his candidacy, but his energy did his talking.
Remember when George W. Bush tried to carve out 2% of Social Security payroll deduction for privatization for those who wanted to opt in?Republicans need to read what senators Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott have recently said about Social Security before denying that the GOP never intended to touch Social Security or Medicare.
President Joe Biden, singlehandedly, took Social Security and Medicare off the bargaining table in the upcoming debt ceiling fight. We won’t hear Republicans trying to raise the age of eligibility or any privatization schemes. And he looked them dead in their eyes, and accepted their conversion. It was a classic bait and switch.
Republicans are saying that Joe Biden was lying throughout the speech, but he was quoting actual data: unemployment is at 3.4%, wages are up, inflation is coming down and manufacturing jobs have come back to America at a record pace.
The president also acknowledged that 40% of the people are not seeing any improvement, but it allowed him to say over and over again that “we need to finish the job.”
Some Republicans are trying to say Biden was trying to capitalize on what Trump started by lowering the price of insulin. That’s not true at all, but don’t take my word for it. Read this. (https://www.factcheck.org/2020/09/viral-post-wrongly-ties-cost-drop-to-trumps-prescription-bill/)
I have to admit that I didn’t believe Joe Biden when he talked about waitresses having to sign a noncompete clause. I looked it up and on June 14 of 2021, Joe Biden signed an executive order banning restaurant workers from having to sign noncompete clauses.
My bad for doubting you Joe.
The president reminded the opposition that they don’t have the votes to override his veto if the try a national ban on abortion or any other radical ideas.
Joe Biden also reminded the audience of the successful bipartisan legislation that was passed. The bipartisan infrastructure bill will start to see results in mid summer. The president told the republicans he’ll see them at the photo-op, knowing they’ll be there taking credit although they voted against it.
For an hour and 28 minutes, 80-year-old Joe Biden stood there like a prize fighter, jabbing, and moving and at the end of the night he was still refreshed enough to mingle on his way out. Amazing!!!
A CNN snap poll showed 72% of respondents were impressed with the speech. That corresponded with the various networks where Republican pundits acknowledged it was perhaps Joe Biden’s best speech. It’s the best I’ve ever heard him give.
The rebuttal by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a dud, as she bragged about banning the term LatinX in her state, and claimed Joe Biden was hijacked by the woke crowd. She went on to brag about her banning mandatory vaccines, although her state has the 6th highest rate of COVID.
I didn’t wake up in time to hear the Bill Pozzi show this morning, but I went back and listened to some of the replay. Especially the part about Joe Biden giving an excellent speech, so full of energy. Not a word about dementia from the host. … Baby steps.