This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
As I saw the images of Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in the the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd pleading for his life and saying “I can’t breathe” brought back memories of Eric Garner some six years ago.
I don’t know who came up with the adage “A picture is worth a thousand words” but it really fits in this case because the officer’s smirk, smile, or non-caring look stood out. This was in broad daylight, in front of three fellow police officers, a concerned crowd, and cell phone video and police cams documenting the sickening event. Not to make light of the incident but I thought to myself “now you are just showing off.”
The protests were not about another whataboutism nor about not honoring Officer Underwood. It was about: Michael Brown, Pamela Turner, Laquan McDonald, Walter Scoot, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Antonio Arce, Philando Castile, Tatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, and Sean Reed. Those are the ones we know about.
An unarmed subdued black person should not die in the custody of the police. I keep going back to what I saw on Twitter. “A now-viral video shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy wrote on Twitter that any officers who don't "see an issue" with the video should leave the force.” A message like this should be delivered to some 18,000 police agencies in the United States.
As expected, several will naturally equate protests with violence, looting, and criminal mischief. Those people will blame their boogiemen, George Soros and ANTIFA for all or most of the chaos. They have the backing of the president who suspected that the 75-year old man who was pushed by the Buffalo police, might have been a member of ANTIFA.
It is not my intention to engage in whataboutism, like what about the 750 officers who were injured or had railroad tries and other lethal objects thrown at them. I’m well aware of that and I’m glad that I don’t know anyone who condones that.
The other night I watched the 2014 movie “Selma.” It reminded me of what is still happening today, down to the term “dominate.” The cops who were running toward the peaceful protesters, batons in hand and swinging at anything not in a police uniform, reminding me of what I was watching on the nightly news. I told a friend that in my teen years, I only knew of three people from Alabama, Governor George Wallace, Sheriff Bull Conner, and Sheriff Jim Clark of Selma and they were all despicable.
It took almost four years before a lot of people knew what the term #blacklivesmatters means. I caught on right away but a lot of my friends didn’t. It wasn’t until the other day that I saw a good analogy of how to best explain that term: From Straub’s cartoon “If a house is burning down, you're obviously going to focus on putting out the fire instead of watering a house that's just fine. In this analogy, black lives are the burning house, and everyone else is living much more comfortably in the house that isn't burning down. Clearly, one is a bigger problem.”
It’s a presidential campaign year and I still believe “if you are explaining you are losing” so please change the term #defundthepolice.” No democrat I know wants to abolish the police but the opposition will frame it that way. If you want police reform, say that. The idea of shuffling around money is too nuanced and believe me it will be weaponized. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that George Soros will fund the new ANTIFA police.
At some point, we have to come to a consensus but it has to start at the local level and we have to lose the scripted talking points. For example, it is well known that it takes a special skill and dedication to be in law enforcement, and for that we are grateful. The idea that 99.9% of law enforcement are good honest people is not believable. There are about 800,000 police officers in the United States, to think that only 800 of them are bad is something that is hard to swallow. There could be that many bad cops in New York’s 40,000 police force. The 99.9% would be believable if you equate that to our local police and sheriff department. Eliminating chokeholds (if they exist) and an accepted policy that a subdued suspect will not die in police custody, due to police brutality are things that could be easily implemented.
I don’t think it’s helpful to bring out the deceased past criminal record unless you want the other side to bring up the police officers 18 complaints. Then you get into a sideshow. I for one could say that by not removing that police officer, the inevitable happened. They put that police officer back on the streets where he received those complaints. Someone compared it to the priest scandals where the Church just moved their problem from parish to parish. As Lawrence O’Donnell put it “No police academy has ever trained a bad person to be a good person.”
Nothing will stop this issue from festering, it has already taken COVID-19 off the breaking news cycle. We didn’t even know that we have been in a recession ever since February.
The Commissioner of the National Football League could have calmed the waters in his apology to the football players by offering an apology to Colin Kaepernick for depriving him of his livelihood. He could have banned the playing of the National Anthem which could be seen as a loss to both extremes of the issue but it would have kept the peace and we could get back to football, instead of politics.
We now have the catalyst for the coming political unrest in this presidential election year.
Look at the picture I posted and tell me the difference of the “Mask protest” at the Michigan statehouse where troopers were motionless as the armed protesters got into their faces and the recent protests we saw.
