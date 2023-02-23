I know that the ridicule of a president from the opposing party is commonplace, but if it’s factual it probably deserves ridicule.
There are numerous examples I could cite, but the railroad derailment is a good place to start.
According to today’s news conference, overheated bearings caused the derailment. I haven’t heard a Republican blame Norfolk Southern. Why not?
Republicans are quick to blame the president and the transportation secretary for their lack of concern since they didn’t immediately fly down for a photo op. They also said President Biden didn’t go to Ohio because Trump won that area by 40%.
Truth is, President Biden immediately called Gov. Mike DeWine and offered full government resources, but the governor said the state had the situation taken care of. A few days later, President Biden sent FEMA and the CDC to East Palestine.
Pete Buttigieg said government resources were already on the ground investigating, so he could give complete answers instead of a meaningless photo op. That sounds more than reasonable to me.
The one that got me was the right complaining about the audacity of our president, on Presidents’ Day, taking a 17-hour dangerous trip to Ukraine.
Joe Biden is 3 years older than I am, and if I would’ve taken that trip, I would still be in bed. First they say he doesn’t have the stamina, but after that trip, he went to Poland. It doesn’t matter that his doctor gave him a clean bill of health as one who is able to perform his duties as president. The online wanna-be medical professionals still think he has dementia.
All this after the president was criticized for allowing a Chinese balloon to cross our country before it was shot down. We all know, if you’re honest, that if the balloon was shot down over Montana, and it landed on a person or a building, those same critics would be on the other side.
According to several polls, about 62% of Democrats want someone other than Joe Biden to run in 2024, but nearly all of the party’s leaders and pundits are fully behind Joe Biden.
Of course, my party wants a sure fire winner like a reincarnated John Kennedy, Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, or any young inexperienced charismatic candidate. They do not care that we have just installed new young diverse leaders in the House. They want a shiny new object.
I think we’re one of the only nations in the world where ageism is prevalent. Other countries revere their senior citizens and leaders.
Nikki Haley thinks that any candidate for president over 75 needs to have a competency test. It’s like anyone over 75 years old, probably has dementia. By the way, about 3% of those 70 to 74 years old have dementia, it goes up to 22% after 80 years old.
Local Republicans often criticize those of us who voted for Joe Biden for all the problems that occur nationally or globally, because it’s all Biden’s fault.
I often tell them that I have no regrets, and I go on to list all the accomplishments, but it falls on deaf ears.
I’m dealing with people who watch Fox News religiously, even after Dominion software provided texts by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham stating they never believed Trump won the 2020 election but still went on the air to peddle that garbage. On the day of the insurrection, Fox News would not let Lou Dobbs take Trump’s call because it was too dangerous.
I remember Nancy Pelosi walking faster than the reporters, who had to jog to catch up with her.
I don’t dismiss anyone because of their age or experience. Never have.