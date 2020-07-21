This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
I live in a city/county where conservatives rule the roost, so if anything, wrong has to be the fault of the left all lumped in as Democrats, protesters, fascists, socialists and Marxists. I try to simplify it by saying “If they are not conservative; they are a liberal.”
As I keep saying, my arguments with my conservative friends used to be about economic issues such as the minimum wage and trickle-down-economics. Today, issues are secondary because if about finger-pointing, especially in a fact-free anything-goes environment.
I’m not into labels but in our social media world, I have to at least try and keep up. I’ll throw some of my own out there from time to time to test out the “if you throw a rock into a pack of dogs “the one that holla is the one ya hit.”
People frequently throw around labels not having the slightest idea what they mean. It just sounds like an insult so they use it.
I have a lot of time on my hands so I got down to basics and this was the best article I could find on how the labels originated. France of all places!
“One of the main issues the assembly debated was how much power the king should have, says David A. Bell, a professor of early modern France at Princeton University. Would he have the right to an absolute veto? As the debate continued, those who thought the king should have an absolute veto sat on the right of the president of the assembly, and those who thought he should not — the more radical view — sat on the left of the president of the assembly. In other words, those who wanted to hew closer to tradition were on the right, and those who wanted more change were on the left.
“So, these groupings became known as the left and the right, and that’s where we trace the origins,” Bell tells TIME.
The seating pattern repeated itself in subsequent legislatures and parliaments. “It entered popular vernacular quite quickly,” he says. “These terms were used in the newspapers reporting on the national assembly.”
https://time.com/5673239/left-right-politics-origins/
I like to cruise right-wing media from time- to- time without commenting, just to observe. I saw a lot of ads for the Larry Elder documentary “Uncle Tom” so I viewed it. It was a documentary about prominent black conservatives telling their story of why they are comfortable being in the GOP. There were cameo appearances from Walter Williams, Dr. Ben Carson, Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Allen West, Herman Cain, and Candance Owens to name a few.
There were also some young African-Americans who told the story of their transformation from being a Democrat to Republican. The young African-Americans said they changed as they learned of the Civil War and the KKK’s role in the Democratic Party. They went on to point out the prominent role republicans took in passing Civil Rights. I would have told them that it was conservative Democrats who resided in the KKK during that time and it was liberal Republicans who approved Civil Rights. I would ask them “who are on the side of leaving those racists general’s statues in place; republican or Democrats? Even the defense department is discussing renaming the forts named after racists confederate generals.
As I was watching the documentary I kept wondering if they were going to discuss Barrack Obama. The young students praised the former president for giving them hope. The attack on Obama came from Larry Elder, Candance Owens, and others and it came towards the end. Larry Elder said Obama made racial issues worse when he said “the cops acted stupidly” in arresting his friend Professor Henry Louis Gates and then saying if he had a son, he would have looked like Trayvon Martin. Candance Owens blamed Barrack Obama for the racial divide, not Trump because she doesn’t recall any race issues before Obama. I’ll just leave that right there.
I hear the left is now responsible for the protests in Portland Oregon and all the criminal activity in our major cities who happen to have duly elected democrats as mayors and governors. You see how the left and Democrats are the common denominators for all the ills of our country. That's what they want you to believe.
I remember when I worked at the Texas Highway Department, every large project we worked on, we had citizens come up to us saying “must be an election year.” That’s what I thought when I heard Trump say that he was going to send federal officials to blue states who were not quelling the riots and protests quick enough. I thought that was just his “law and order” campaign rhetoric. Boy was I wrong.
The old conservatives I knew would always yell about “states’ rights.” Those who were proud of their confederate roots would try and convince us that states' rights being the reason the south succeeded. Today, there is too much evidence to the contrary, so they admit it was about slavery. I am wondering why they are not pushing back sending in federal troops into states that are not requesting their support.
I agree the 50 plus days of protests in Portland must come to a peaceful resolution. If not, then the governor should use the national guard as a show of force to back up the local police. I don’t even have a problem with the DHS newly created armed force protecting federal property and personnel. I am totally against the federal government using unmarked vehicles for policing city streets without the permission of local authorities.
This left and right labeling are sending out mixed messages. The governor of Georgia thinks a mask mandate is government overreach and a violation of the constitution. Those same republican governors think it is perfectly all right for the president and DOJ to send in uninvited federal forces to quell a riot. I expect the enabling GOP legislators to remain quite but I would think my party legislators would be working on legislation or a lawsuit to stop this.
