There’s an old saying that will prepare you for the next 91 days “Buckle up buttercup.”
In 2016 we saw a reality show host defeat the GOP’s best lists of candidates that party has ever assembled. Trump took his show on the road and defeated one of the most qualified people to ever run for the presidency. It was the year of populism “what have you got to lose” became a reason to vote for someone. The old saying “Throw caution to the wind” was the driving force behind the “drain the swamp” tactic. So here we are.
Ordinarily, in August of a presidential campaign; an 11.1% unemployment rate, and broad disapproval of how the president is handling the coronavirus and race relations, the challenger would have a double-digit lead and climbing. Not so, Trump’s base is well dug in; fully equipped with earbuds, blinders and filtered TV and AM radios. Trump is not trying to appeal to a new group, he’s trying to maintain and grow the current group. I don’t believe there’s enough of those types but in an electoral race, it might be just enough. I saw a study where Biden could win 5 million more popular votes but still lose the election.
I have to go back to USATODAY article I read several years ago that stated that Americans have an attention span of 27 minutes. Trump’s new campaign manager, Bill Stepien knows it will take the development of a new vaccine by October (early voting) to stand a chance against his negative race relations/economy numbers. He has to continually throw out the red meat the base craves by calling the virus “the China virus” denying the Dreamers renewal or signup applications, and aligning the looters and militants with the peaceful Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party. A disinformation campaign is always an attractive option for them.
The Trump campaign still has the people who don’t like to change horses in the middle of the stream (power of the incumbency) and the bully pulpit of which the president takes full advantage of.
Mr. Stepien is starting to realize that calling Joe Biden (Sleepy Joe) is not working and neither is the “Joe is in his basement/dementia tactic.
I recently discussed Joe Biden with a few close friends. I don’t know if I convinced them but I got their attention. I first told them that I too had a speech impediment (stuttering) so I understand large crowds and not slowing down your thoughts can make you a gaffe machine. I told them, Jill Biden and Joe’s doctors would know if Biden had early stages of dementia. Jill loves Joe enough to not want Biden going through the rigors of a campaign knowing he had dementia. Do you think she is that selfish? Do you think Obama would have endorsed him? Remember the 2016 Hillary Clinton health scares?
The disinformation campaign is well on its way with the latest being another slowed downed video of Nancy Pelosi appearing to be slurring her speech……. https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-nancypelosi-manipulated-idUSKCN24Z2BI
That’s the reason I don’t accept video evidence. Show me the article or transcript. I believe this is the third or fourth video of Pelosi that has been debunked this year.
I have questions about the health of President Trump but I refuse to post anything other than in the form of a question. I still want to know why Trump took a cognitive test and why at Walter Reed. The White House has everything including doctors and medical personnel to administer a health exam, treat a heart attack, or dispense medication. The WH won’t answer questions about Trump’s recent visit to Walter Reed.
I’ve been searching for an answer for about six years of why reasonable intelligent friends believe in conspiracy theories. Recently a couple of posters guided me toward an answer. I went back and read some old notes on the subject because it really intrigued me.
Remember back in the day we used to say “it’s in the printed news” and take it to the bank. We could always rely on the professionals to not say anything that wasn’t supported by facts. Those days are gone, we are in an age where we have to check the fact-checkers.
According to my old notes, it takes more mental effort to reject an idea as false than it does just accept it as true and move on. It’s like the burden of proof is on the other person. It’s not like the Easter Bunny laying eggs, or George Washington chopping down the cherry tree because that’s passing on fables or traditions but just think of what an effort it would take to untangle them.
You have to hear the message of a Trump supporter. Read the editorials, letters-to-the-editors, and the president’s rhetoric. They are never about what the GOP can do for you, they are about the spreading of socialism, protesters and looters being one of the same and that wall must be built. The lies, the questionable or the distortions don’t override the need of a protector from Muslims, Mexicans, protestors, and BLM. They want a strong person to protect their religious freedom and gun rights, and if it takes a police force, the military, or a loophole in the Constitution, they will look the other way. If posting conspiracy theories helps the cause, it’s the least they can do.
I belong to a couple of online political groups where I waste my time posting rebuttals because evidently the New York Times, Washington Post, Factcheck.com, or Snopes are all part of the left-wing media bias. Why am I even arguing with someone who just posted something from a link that has twenty characters in their domain name.
Buckle up… Buttercup.
