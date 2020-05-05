This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
After watching CNN’s Fareed Zakaria’s GPS this past Sunday I am evolving on a gradual reopening. I saw what other countries were handling the coronavirus reopening reeling an science and data not the stock market.
It’s true, that this virus will be with us for a long time and we cannot wait on a vaccine to reopen our economy or we won’t have anything to open. We don’t have a piece meal economy.
I liked what the representative from Sweden said. He said” first we have to make sure our most vulnerable will survive anything we do.” Compare that to “ there are more important things than living and that’s saving this country”...Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and just today “ We’ve gone through it in WWI ,we’ve gone through it in WWII. We’ve gone through it and survived it. We sacrificed those lives.” Chris Christi.
I thought I had seen most of everything, the players were different but I was stunned to hear a security guard was shot and killed for asking a customer to don a mask before entering. Just minutes before hearing that, there was an old man who blew his nose on a store attendant’s shirt because he was told he had to have a mask.
Then at the end of the day a Texas park ranger was thrown in the water because he warned a group about social distancing.
Sunday’s 60 Minutes was another eye opener but with breaking news every hour.the media has a hard time staying on one story. I learned that our rural Texas health care facilities have about a 30 days of operating funds ,so without expansion of Medicaid our state will soon see a lot of hospitals go bankrupt.
I also learned one lawyer set up corporate farms to get the maximum bailout monies. We thought it was a maximum of $250,000 to each farm but $250,000 to the family member partnership. At minimum a wife/husband partnership got them a $500,000 check from Uncle Sam. This one lawyer said he set up a 66 member partnership. That’s $16.5 million.
I just heard that VP Pence’s task force was disbanding at the end of the month,maybe the confusion won’t be as bad. I’ve always said that we needed a COVID-19 czar to oversee everything like General Russel Honore of Katrina fame to manage the whole thing. One voice,less confusion,no politics.
