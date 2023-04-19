The first three days of this week have produced so much negative news that I had a hard time choosing a topic to write about.
It started with Justice Clarence Thomas and his unethical behavior, with each day producing a discovery of another financial transaction that was not listed on his financial statement. Claiming income from a real estate firm that went out of business several years ago, no problem, just amend your financial statements. Forgot to mention your wife’s income or that a donor bought your mother’s house, renovated it and allowed her to remain in the home is not reportable, according to Clarence Thomas. I’m wondering what the Internal Revenue Service thinks about income not being taxed?
I have a lot of respect for the law profession, but Trump attorneys had to know that they couldn’t be a state witness in the document case against Trump and still represent Trump. Then “Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sternly warned Fox and its legal team that its veracity was in doubt in his courtroom.” In the Georgia election fraud case, the DA is accusing the defendant’s lawyers of not telling their clients of an immunity deal that was offered for testifying for the state.
It’s hardly worth mentioning that Rep. Jim Jordan thinks he has jurisdiction over a Manhattan, New York, DA.
If you’re a MAGA Republican and still believe that Trump won the 2020 election, pull up a chair and allow me to ask you one question: Does a news network willingly pay a $787.5 million settlement if they are innocent? I know you told me that Trump paid the $25 million in the Trump University fraud case to make it go away. Chump change you said. You do know that Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion for defamation and will use the Dominion verdict to bolster its case.
I initially agreed with my left-of-center friends, who thought Dominion should have gone to trial or at least insisted that the network’s evening hosts be made to apologize.
I thought about it and realized that I should’ve never thought that a corporation would choose democracy over money. Think about it, Dominion Software was worth about $60 million-$80 million, so the lawsuit made them 10 times what they are worth. They got the ball rolling and kept the door open for others to finish the job.
The host’s apology would have lasted one day and then things would have gone back to normal for their audience.
If not, for insisting on a trial, Fox News would have delayed the proceedings for two years or so, along with their settlement payment.
Fox News always has to find a bogeyman to rile up their audience. The results of the 2020 election gave them Dominion software.
By any other measure, Fox News should have been proud of its polling data because it was the first network to announce that Biden had won in Arizona. The AP also said Biden won Arizona. Due to pressure from Karl Rove, Trump’s people and the network’s fear of losing its audience to Newsmax, Fox had regrets about telling the truth.
Fox News decided to allow its hosts to continue to spread the big lie each and every night, knowing they were lying and presenting guests, who also lied. Don’t take my word for it, check their transcripts, emails and texts.
Defendant after defendant in the Jan. 6 insurrections stated they believed in the “stop the steal” movement they saw on Fox News nightly. That doesn’t excuse them, but their testimony might be used against Trump.
My conservative friends keep telling me the truth will come out eventually. They keep telling me that special counsel John Durham will come out with a report that will expose Democrats. Still waiting!
Don’t expect to hear anything about what I wrote on the right-wing local talk shows. They peddle conspiracy theories and gloom and doom. They think the United States of America is the laughingstock of the world.
Call me old fashioned, but I will never stop believing in the United States of America. To say my country is a laughingstock makes me a laughingstock.
It’s very comforting to know I can submit proof.