Now that former President Donald Trump is formally under a sealed indictment, I checked for local reaction.
I read the comments by the two local party chairmen. Republican party chairman, Bill Pozzi said the indictment reminded him of how banana republics treated their opposition.
I firmly disagree, because I think the indictment is a victory for law and order. Was it a banana republic when Michael Cohen went to jail for the same charge? He was working for individual number one, a.k.a. Donald J. Trump.
Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, the Democratic Party chairman, was more concerned over the potential violence the indictment might bring. He said he was waiting for the specific charges in the case.
I turned on my radio to listen to Bill Pozzi, Dale Zuck and Emett Alvarez discuss the indictment.
Bill Pozzi and Dale Zuck talked about George Soros, President Biden, Paula Jones and a plot by Democrats to stop the GOP front runner. A comment was made on the Bill Pozzi Facebook page about ignoring the invasion on the border to investigate Trump. I didn’t know Manhattan had anything to do with our immigration system.
Emett Alvarez did his best by saying Republicans should be ashamed of voting for a man like Trump, but Bill and Dale took it as a badge of honor.
I called the show to get my in my five minutes, knowing my opinion would fall on deaf ears. Bill Pozzi embraced his conspiracy theories by saying they have all been proven to be true. He said the John Birch people were right.
Bill Pozzi was purposely all over the map, saying he never liked Trump because he was a billionaire from New York. … Previously he has said that Trump was one of our best presidents (top 5) and he was for the little guy. Which is it?
The right wing in Victoria better buckle up because the Manhattan case is the first of four indictments. The Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago document indictments are much more serious and, if Trump is found guilty, he cannot run for any federal office. I don’t see how he could escape jail time if found guilty.
Yesterday, I had a difficult time explaining that I was more happy for law and order than I was for seeing Trump getting indicted. A friend told me that that was distinction without a difference.
According to The New York Times, the Manhattan district attorney has three people corroborating Michael Cohen’s version of events, which includes the owner of the National Inquirer paying people who had embarrassing allegations against Trump so he could bury the story.
I like to tell my friends that I should have a master's in Trumpism. It took me three years to complete five books about Donald Trump. He knows right from wrong, but he doesn’t think the rules apply to him. He is about winning at all cost and never admitting defeat. It’s just not in his vocabulary.
I believe Trump will be officially indicted Tuesday, and then the DA will impanel a jury to hear the case. If it’s televised, I’ll be watching every minute. I doubt if Trump takes the stand, but if he does he’s got to remember that he’s under oath.
The world will be watching.
Law and order is essential in maintaining our democracy. I did not offer excuses when my two heroes got caught for lying under oath. Henry Cisneros got caught for lying to the FBI and Bill Clinton lied under oath. It shouldn’t be partisan.
Republicans have the best of both worlds. If the jury finds Trump guilty, they will consider it a partisan witch hunt. If Trump is found innocent they will shout “vindication.”
If everything is about left or right, Democrat or Republican, how can we enforce the rule of law?