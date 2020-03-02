Sunday, I went back to watching my recorded Sunday political talk shows. I did a double-take when I heard Fareed Zakaria say that Bernie Sanders has a Scandinavian fantasy.
We’ve always heard Bernie say that it’s not radical to want a healthcare system and other social programs like northern Europe, specifically Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. He’s right, that in itself is not radical but the devil is in the details.
It’s no secret that Bernie Sanders despises billionaires and was reassured of that a couple of debates ago when he reaffirmed: “Billionaires should not exist. “Bernie also said that employees should own 20% of the company they worked for; to which Michael Bloomberg said “Donald Trump will wipe the floor with him over statements like that.” I am paraphrasing. Sweden and Norway have more billionaires per capita than the United States. Not only that billionaires pay zero inheritance tax in Sweden and Norway and Denmark they only pay 15%. Compare that to the The United States ~40% which is the 4th highest rate in the industrial world. I’m certainly not saying the wealthy shouldn’t pay more but the Utopia he is comparing us with is not exactly apples to oranges.
Fareed Zakaria said that Bernie’s vision of the Scandinavian countries comes from the 1960s-1970s model. In a period of 20- years (1960-1980) the Swedish government doubled its spending from 30%-60% of its GDP. That in itself is not terrible if inflation can be controlled but not a single new job was created in the private sector. Swedish commentator, Johan Nordberg’s said that much spending without jobs created a crash that started in 1970 and ended in 1995. The Sweden economy cut the size of government by a third in 1991 and by the year 2000, the country started climbing out of its financial collapse.
You can’t empathize the great social programs counties have without examining their work policies and tax system.
The Danish prime minister, Poul Nyrup Rasmussen created a series of reforms call flexicurity. “The program calls for a strong and generous safety net but employers have the flexibility to hire and fire workers easily without excessive regulation or litigation.” I sense a trade-off Mr. Sanders would not approve of it. The counties mentioned do not have a minimum wage.
Scandinavian countries are free -traders and have practically no barriers in trading with other countries. I don’t think they try to bully other countries with tariffs.
I know a lot of people who say “Fine raise my taxes, so my family can have healthcare.” That’s all well and good until we get to affordability. Correct me I’m wrong, but I think Bernie’s plan calls for a 4% increase taxes on the middle-class. Let’s compare that to Denmark that has a 55.9% rate for anyone making 1.3 times their national income. In the United States that would tax anyone making $65,000 or more. Compare that to the United States rate of 43% on 9.3 times the national average ($500,000).
Now let’s get off the boring income taxes and move on to another tax they have called the Value-added tax (VAT). It’s a national sales tax of 25% which hits the poor and the middle- class. Our sales tax is 6.25% and cities add another 1% or so,
I believe we can tax the wealthy a lot more and they wouldn’t feel it but the Scandinavian countries Bernie mentions the billionaires don’t pay for their fair share as much as ours. For example, as Mitt Romney used to say on all of the stump speeches “The top 10% pay 45% of all the income tax.” Denmark’s top 10% pay 26% of their income tax and Sweden’s pay 27%.
Amy Klobuchar said Bernie’s programs will cost about $60 trillion over ten years. I don’t think Bernie can tell us how he will pay for it in conventional means, like subtraction from addition or vice-versa. I think he wants to start a movement to tackle income inequality by reversing the wealth distribution in the tax code. That’s not a bad thing but he wants another “Occupy Wall Street” like movement to make Wall Street, billionaires, corporate democrats (even those who receive their donations) and republicans t “Public Enemy Number One.” That’s what Trump does with the press, our intelligence (deep state) and democrats. It’s a left-wing populist vs a right-wing populist.
I’m surprised all that the democratic candidates didn’t confront Sanders with the information that blows holes in his “Democratic Socialists” Utopia.
I feel much better now that Biden won South Carolina the way he did by winning every country in that state. I think Mayor Pete’s votes will go to Biden. The money is coming in and requests for appearances are mounting for Uncle Joe.
Super Tuesday will narrow the field for my democrats. I think we will be down to two candidates, Bernie and Biden with a Mike Bloomberg going along for the ride. I wish Amy Klobuchar would drop out and endorse Biden before Tuesday because if Biden doesn’t get the 15% threshold in California, Bernie will get all of the 415. I think Biden will get aa good share of delegates in Texas and will really help his cause by winning big in the South.
It’s no secret that the moderates in the Democratic Party are in a “stop Bernie first” mode. The DNC cannot come out and say it, nor can Obama intervene right now.
It’ll be on pins and needles Tuesday night but I’m sure I won’t know all the results because traditionally California takes about a week for their secretary of state to verify the votes but 3 million already voted, so we’ll have a general idea. Bernie will win the state but how much?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/bernie-sanderss-scandinavian-fantasy/2020/02/27/ee894d6e-599f-11ea-9b35-def5a027d470_story.html
