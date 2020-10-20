The first political book I have ever read was “The Agenda” by Bob Woodward. The book described how George Stephanopoulos, James Carville, and Paul Begala set up a war room to answer all the criticism in real-time. A tactic of getting ahead of the story by debunking the lies and spinning the truth if need be. They knew if you let your opponent define you or control the narrative; it’s all over. It’s been 8 days since the vice presidential debate took place. After the VP debate, the “court-packing” question resonated with the press and they hounded the Biden campaign for a definitive answer. A little googling by the reporters would have discovered a speech by then-Senator Biden denouncing “court-packing.” Just this week Joe Biden said he was not a fan of “court-packing” but that’s not enough, just this morning I heard a CNN pundit ask Senator Tim Kaine if Biden should put the issue to rest by saying “not on his watch” or words to that effect. The pundit should read a civics book or get out from behind his desk, go up to the capital and ask a few senators of their intentions because it’s a legislative matter, not one for the executive branch. It’s a matter to discuss if another seat on the Supreme Court comes up. It’s a distraction. It would be nice if reporters would follow Senator Whitehouse’s presentation of how dark money selects the Republican justices. We go through this dog and pony show nomination process but we know their ideology and how they will rule. Robert Bork was the last nominee who told us his ideology and we all know how that went. I’m not a fan of superficial. I’ve seen enough political campaigns not to get complacent and it’s a good reason to act as though we are way behind in the polls. The polls usually tighten as the election nears, so it’s important to keep the foot- on- the gas pedal. I’m happy Joe Biden is ahead anywhere to 8-12 points nationally and ahead in all of the battleground states. I also know that the GOP has registered double the number of voters in the three of the battleground states. I’m happy that over 14 million has already voted and about 67% of those are Democrats but republicans usually vote on election day. Trump is trying to invoke fear and hostility by claiming that the election will be rigged. The pundits feed into this by saying that we won’t know the results of the election on November 3, 2020. I disagree, if Biden wins Florida it’s over and a win in North Carolina means we are in for another Blue Wave. Florida announces their results within the first hour of the polls closing and North Carolina is not that far behind. Last night gave both candidates a chance to get their narrative out. Mercedes Schlapp, an adviser to Trump said watching the Biden town hall was like watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. I agree with her summation but that’s exactly what a majority wants. A boring but competent discussion of the issues. It must’ve worked for Biden because his town hall was viewed by 12.7 million people compared to Trump’s 10.4 million. I don’t really care about that but Trump does. I didn’t watch the town hall debates live because I was watching the Astros defeat the Rays but I did watch the Trump town hall this morning on YouTube. President Trump was his old self except for three very important statements Savannah Guthrie extracted from him. Evidentially Trump wants us to believe he did not know if he was tested for COVID on the day of the debate. The president said the New York Times story about his taxes was fake but they obtained his returns illegally. He admitted he owed over $400 million but he doesn’t know to whom. Again, the president just won’t condemn the far-right conspiracy group QAnon. He barely knows anything about them. The fact that he doesn’t know if he tested on the day of the debate is very troubling. That information should be readily available. The recent New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s three laptops surfacing back in December of 2019 revealing a smoking gun email of Joe Biden meeting with an executive of Burisma. A lot of Rudy Giuliana’s hoaxes were debunked during the impeachment hearings. The FBI is looking into it but they want to know if the recently published emails are tied to the Russian disinformation effort targeting Biden. Check out the story for yourself…..https://news.yahoo.com/know-dont-know-hunter-bidens-220200741.html The right is upset because Twitter and Facebook deleted the NY Post articles. Twitter said it violated its policy of posting hacked material and disclosing private information. A week ago, our representative refused to vote on a non-binding resolution condemning the conspiracy theories of QAnon because he said it was a distraction. This week the actions of Twitter and Facebook upset him and a few friends so much they wrote a letter demanding an investigation of the two private companies. I guess if it bothers s you; it’s not a distraction.
Got to control the narrative
Mike Gomez
Michael Gomez writes a politics blog on VictoriaAdvocate.com.
