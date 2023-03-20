If you listened to local talk radio this morning, you probably came awa thinking Joe Bide and his family were going to be indicted this week.
When and if President Joe Biden gets indicted, I’ll be here to discuss it, but I don’t see that happening. The right keeps talking about China funneling money to the Biden family but I haven’t seen the receipts. Joe Biden is 80 years old; when is he going to spend his ill-gotten gains? It’s not like he has 19 golf courses, motels, helicopters or a $30 million home. Is he going to wait until he’s 86 to spend it?
The local Republicans will tell it you there is one law for Republicans and one law for Democrats. Try convincing Bill Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, John Edwards and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of that.
I just finished a book titled “People vs. Donald Trump” by Mark Pomerantz detailing the events of bringing charges against a former president.
Pomerantz came out of retirement as a former prosecutor in the Manhattan office at the request of former Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance to lead the investigation of Trump’s finances in New York. This comes on the heels of the successful civil prosecution of the Trump Foundation for fraud.
New Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg is a liberal Democrat, but this grand jury investigation preceded him. It took him a while to greenlight the indictment. He was waiting for a slam dunk case. It’s far from being a witch hunt, because they have the receipts. It’s pretty easy to follow financial statements. Especially if a blown up check bearing Donald J. Trump’s signature was shown on TV, with a tape recording to boot.
The feds should have indicted Trump as individual one, but they couldn’t indict a sitting president. I don’t know why they didn’t indict him on January 21,2021. That was one of the four charges against Michael Cohen, who eventually went to jail.
Republicans are voter fraud hawks, except when it comes to their own.
Trump's actions are clearly a violation of our campaign laws, but Mike Pence said it was a radical left wing Manhattan D.A. gone amok. Kevin McCarthy said he will hold an investigation because it was clearly another example of weaponizing the justice system. This was before hearing of the charges or the date and time of those charges; if ever.
When I listen to the Bill Pozzi show, my mind filters the normal Biden/Democrat bashing as just part of the show. Every now and then I hear something that’s not true, I call in and Bill gives me the opportunity to make my case.
I didn’t pay much attention when Bill said that he would support Donald Trump if he gets indicted because he’s said that several times. It was when Dale Zuck compared Trump’s campaign funding irregularities to Bill Clinton's Paula Jones payout that my ears perked up and I just had to call and explain the difference. “Clinton openly paid Jones $850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit well after he became president and well after Jones had had a chance to air her allegations to the public, press and court system.” Bill Clinton paid the price with impeachment and surrendering his law license. Not exactly apples to oranges. Shortly after that, Dale cut me off and I hung up.
I remember back in the 1970s when Republicans used to love the quote the character from the old TV series “Baretta” used to say: “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” Today, they hold up Ken Paxton, Donald Trump, Ashli Babbitt and the January 6 insurrectionists as patriots.
The Manhattan indictment is the first of at least four criminal indictments pending against Trump, along with one civil rape case.
I can see the right-wing using whataboutism in two of those cases as their defense, but inciting an insurrection and trying to sway the Georgia election results will require some creative spin.
I don’t want to see Donald J. Trump perp-walked, although that’s what he said he would have done to Hillary. Show dignity to the former president as he gets his mug shot, fingerprinted and entered into the system.
The media wonders why this Manhattan case (weaker of the four in penalties) is first in line. The judgement against the Trump Foundation set the stage by sending the CFO to prison.
We should never be afraid to indict because of repercussion. If the protesters decide to riot, they will find that the New York City police department are more than able handle them.