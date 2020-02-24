This past Saturday. I felt like I was kicked by the Democrat donkey when Bernie Sanders won Nevada with overwhelming numbers. It’s as if I’m a stranger at the party I joined decades ago. I’m being told “step aside boomer; there’s a new party coming.”
I’m not going to become a Republican or anything else but I will become less active in politics if Bernie Sanders is our nominee.
I didn’t watch the Sunday political shows because I didn’t want to hear the punditry. I’ve got the talking points down of how Bernie will be hard to beat. There’s still 96% of the delegates for the taking but a lot of the political experts say Bernie will be hard to beat.
The pundits agree Bernie is not likely to have the necessary 1,991pledged delegates, so that means the 771 superdelegates will come into play on the second ballot. That’s where the crazy starts.
The Bernie folks are already taking out the crying towel saying Sanders will be cheated and they’ll take their football and go home. The other half is taking a victory lap and saying “get on board or get out of the way.”
Who are these superdelegates? The superdelegates are the stalwarts of our party. They are people who won, local, state and federal elections. They licked the stamps and put them on the envelopes for mailing. They ate their share of the rubber chickens to support our great party and they are proud to call themselves democrats. I trust them to select the person to run against President Donald Trump. Anyway, all the candidates knew this process when they signed up. In 2016, Bernie Sanders favored a brokered convention because he knew he wouldn’t have enough delegates to win on the first round. In 2016, Hillary had enough delegates after the primary.
Last night I watched Anderson Cooper interview, Bernie Sanders on 60 Minutes. I came away shaking my head when Bernie Sanders added a brand new free child care program for everyone, up until the child turns four. How’s he going to pay for it? He’ll continue taxing the rich but he doesn’t know if it will be enough. That’s the classic definition of populists: overpromise and underdeliver because voters will cheer loudly in approval. Just keep doubling down. That’s exactly what Trump does.
I know the definition of a democratic socialist, socialists, and justice democrat. It’s because I know the definition of those labels that it just rolled off my back when republicans tried to label us socialists. What I don’t know, I can easily lookup. Why should I defend those labels just because Bernie doesn’t want to identify as a Democrat? More importantly, that’s the way the down-ticket Democrats feel.
I admired the way Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez beat a giant in the party with old fashioned retail politics. I also admired the way she conducted herself in committee hearings. She’s also made a few rookie mistakes as anyone has. Having said that, I do not like it one bit when she’s trying to unseat incumbent democrats. Those incumbents may not be as far left as she wants, but they had what it takes to win their district. Leave well enough alone. We are a diverse party not everyone needs to be a Bernie Bro.
Democrats and Republicans alike are fixated on 2016 election as if it was the only presidential election we’ve ever had. I’m bad with labels because they have so many definitions. The more left-leaning in our party thinks Democrats went too far to the right, therefore, losing the one and only election. Hello! Bill Clinton won two elections, Barack Obama won two elections and the Dems won the 2006 and 2018 midterms using the same playbook. Now, Bernie Sanders thinks he can do it by expanding the base so large, that the establish democrats and republicans won’t be able to match it. In 2018 not one progressive democrat endorsed by Bernie Sanders turned a red district blue. Forty democrats turned red districts blue in the 2018 midterms.
I’m not going to get into the math of Bernie’s policies because I don’t think it matters. Bernie needs to explain the costs because he’s going to constantly be asked that question. I know any policy will be up to the 535 members of Congress, CBO scoring and taxes will be implemented by the House Ways and Means.
Some might say that the primary just started and we have plenty of time and that Bill Clinton lost several initial states and went on to win the nomination. This is a far cry from 1992. The South Carolina primary is Saturday where Biden, Warren, Mayor Pete or Klobuchar need to win big because three days later, it’s the big enchilada, called Super Tuesday. If Bernie wins South Carolina, how can you not call him the presumptive nominee?
I agree with the pundits that criticized Biden, Mayor Pete, Warren and Klobuchar for not attacking Bernie in the Las Vegas debate. They wasted their time going after Bloomberg because he wasn’t on the Nevada ballot. They have a do-over tomorrow night and I’m hoping they take full advantage. There’s plenty there to go after.
I understand why young people are frustrated with the status quo. We need a lot of reforms but we don’t need a revolution to do that. It’s going to take bipartisanship or the solutions won’t stand; they’ll be changed back when the other party takes charge. My way or the HI way is not what’s needed right now.
I want a Democrat not one who runs as one but has never claimed the label…i.e. “In a lengthy — and very good — New York Times Magazine piece on the future of the Democratic Party, Sanders was asked what the party stands for. Here's his response:
You’re asking a good question, and I can’t give you a definitive answer. Certainly, there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo. They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats.
I used to think I was an unabashed party loyalist but I’m rethinking that. I do have a set of standards and principals I will adhere to. I’m old enough to know what I am doing so spare me the “vote blue….no matter who” slogan.
