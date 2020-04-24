This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
Life would be simpler if we could all get on the same page but we all know that’s not going to happen. I will listen to a different opinion but in a crisis like this, we need to come to some sort of consensus. Let’s adopt the social distancing, frequently washing our hands, and wearing a mask ,when we are in the public, as something we can all agree on. See how simple that was.
I watch the local daily briefings and I can see the seriousness and thoughtfulness in our leader's faces before they speak. They know that they will be criticized for whatever they do but as long as they follow the data and the science, they will make their decision based on the best information they have on hand. That’s all I can ask of them.
Yesterday,I read Dr. Taylor Starkey’s informative column, which was totally opposite of what we have been told. I would never question a medical professional when it comes to medicine, but I don’t think we should open restaurants and churches at this time. It may be selfish of me but I can check off five reasons why I wouldn’t fare well, if I became infected with coronavirus. My flu and pneumonia vaccinations are up to date but we don’t have a vaccine for coronavirus.
I wish our leaders in Washington could take a page from the state and local leaders. We don’t need contradicting opinions, constant happy talk, pats on the back,food fights with the media or predictions not based on science and data. Repetitive talking points is a waste of time, enough with the “we have the most ventilators, we built 140 miles of wall on the southern border and I get along great with the governors, even Democrats”.
It’s a waste of two hours and lately closer to three hours. I wanted to know why Rick Bright, a senior US government doctor who was working on a vaccine for coronavirus was fired. I have no reason to dispute him when he said he was fired for disapproving any funds for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine. The president has refused to answer to answer the reporter’s questions on this matter except to say he doesn’t know anything about it and he doesn’t know the man. That’s scary ,the president doesn’t know the foremost vaccine expert in his administration ,nor does he know why he was transferred. In my opinion it’s just another example of the ventilator king not wanting to face the music.
I’m sorry but I couldn’t resist. I believe we are all on the same page in disagreeing with President Trump’s latest gaffe; wondering if we could inject the infected with disinfectants or UV rays. The White House said he was being sarcastic with the media but he asking of the possibility of a cure like that. As of yet, I haven’t heard any of his loyal followers(those who touted hydroxychloroquine) ask for a shot of Lysol and a hit of UV.
