When this election is over the pundits are going to have to reassess their formula for winning a campaign.
In 2016, Donald Trump showed us that the outrageous could get you $2 billion of free air time. He also showed that you could out silly your opponent and win the presidential nomination, this year no wants to go that route.
Bernie Sanders said he had 1 million staffers, a lot of money from the grass-roots and large crowds at his rallies. Mike Bloomberg opened his checkbook to the tune of $500 million and Tom Steyer spent $191 million but they learned that you can’t buy an election. Joe Biden was the front runner in the polls for about 14 of the 20 months until the first Iowa primary. Joe lost Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada pretty bad and pretty much ran out of money. Then he got the “Dutch Uncle” lecture from Jim Cleybern and went on to sweep every county in South Carolina. The skeptics said he doesn’t have an ad running in Texas and California.
I admit I was one of those skeptics and wrote a gloom and doom blog about the democrats losing all the down-ticket candidates and the presidency if Bernie won the nomination. I admit I was not a “vote blue no matter who” voter. To my surprise, Joe Biden won Super Tuesday in a landslide and followed the same trend last night.
I don’t watch a lot of nighttime cable network but I was hearing that MSNBC was in the tank for Bernie. I didn’t see it but the last couple of Tuesday I watched their election because I love to watch Steve Kornacki crunch the numbers on the big board. I noticed the sadness on Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes face as the results came in. I didn’t pay much attention until the results from Michigan came in. Chris Hayes looked sad and Rachel was almost crying. It came to head when James Carville came on and contradicted Rachel’s suggestion that Biden should invite the Bernie supporters on his team and incorporate some of their suggestions. James Carville said absolutely not and if there were any thanks to being given, it should be to African-Americans and the suburban voters who time-after-time came out and voted for Joe Biden. He said, “shut the puppy down.” Then Michael Moore came on sobbing and saying Biden needs the young voters to win in November and Bernie should stay in the race until every state has their say.
Bernie Sanders chose not to make a speech after last night’s losses which is unheard of. He instead chose this afternoon to dismiss the older voters who voted in huge numbers and praised the young voters who didn’t vote in the numbers they did in 2016. Bernie is staying in the race and plans to attend the debate Sunday night although there will not be an audience.
Sanders sounded like he was going to be the moderator and left Joe Biden the question to his open book test Sunday night. That’s new, the candidate trailing is quizzing the frontrunner. Two schools of thought: 1. Sanders is giving Biden a chance to appeal to his supporters 2. He could be throwing a Hail Mary, hoping Joe will stumble and leave him the obvious choice.
I saw the exits polls yesterday which showed that voters thought Biden was better at leading a crisis than Bernie or Trump. I think the voters feel the same way and are anxious to get this primary over with. The data shows that Biden won Texas with a surge in same-day voting and it trended the same way last night. South Carolina was the catalyst and it hasn’t slowed down.
There’s a lot of delegates remaining but the geography does not bode well for Bernie and neither does the math. I heard a pundit say that Bernie would have to receive 54% of the remaining delegates to get 1991 needed. To get that he would have to win big states in a landslide or they will be trading baskets at best. Bernie is way underwater in Florida by 36 points,23 points behind in Illinois,15 points behind in Ohio and about 20 points behind in Arizona.
I don’t make it habit of lecturing people on how and why they should vote. I know it’s difficult for Bernie Sanders and his supporters to just surrender when they worked really hard for what they believe in. They are intelligent adults who know perfectly well what’s at stake. They don’t need me to tell them.
From here on out, I’m not going to concentrate on the general election.
