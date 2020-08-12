I’ll start with a tweet from Stephen Colbert “Thank god it’s Kamala! I was worried Biden was going to pick someone else who would have made me absolutely still vote for him no matter what.”
Democrats were excited, myself included, over the choice, that the Biden campaign had the best fundraising hour ever and after the announcement the website crashed due to traffic.
The choice was historic in many ways:
1…. First Black/Asian woman selected for a national ticket
2…. The first person from west of Texas selected for the Democratic ticket.
3……First person on a national ticket who graduated from a Historical Black college and University (HBCU
she graduated from Howard.
I have been a fan of Kamala Harris for years and when she ran for president, I told myself that she was someone I could support. I was fortunate to see Kamala Harris at her workplace on the live television judiciary hearings. I saw her make Jeff Sessions nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof. She quietly grilled Kavanaugh over him talking to the Trump team about the Muller investigation. Last but not least, she frustrated the president’s consigliere Attorney General Bill Barr that he forgot who he talked to and what he talked about. She’s smart and tenacious and someone who Biden can send oversees and represent our country knowing that she would not be intimidated.
As expected, right-wing media blew a gasket over the Harris pick and made some pretty dumb and for the most part unfounded allegations. I’ll share a few.
1….Laura Ingraham said Joe Biden’s pick was racist not knowing if he would have picked a white man, that too could have been seen as racist because there are many many qualified black women ( I call the base of the party) who would have been asked to step aside once again.
2….Pirro and Hannity claimed Biden didn’t pick Harris, some secret person did
3…. Some said she was not eligible even though she’s a natural-born citizen.
4….Trump stepped in and said Senator Harris was disrespectful to Biden during the debates. That’s funny coming from him but Biden and Harris have been friends for a long time. She hit Joe pretty hard in that debate but it jolted him and got him off cruise control. It says a lot about Joe in that he doesn’t hold grudges, unlike Trump.
5. Of course, the righteous right went straight to the “she’s a Jezebel” to discredit Kamala Harris after they completely ignored those traits in Donald and Melania Trump.
Yesterday I heard that Kamala Harris doesn’t help the ticket since Biden is going to win California anyway. A vice president hasn’t help chose a president since LBJ. Biden has a national 10-point lead and is winning in all of the battleground states so it’s not like he needs anyone to carry him over the threshold, he just can’t get complacent. The 55-year-old Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have the same policy agenda and will eventually have the same partnership and the Obama/Biden had.
I’m really looking forward to the Pence/Harris debate on October 7th in Utah. Pence will pay for saying that an established United States Senator on the judiciary committee is a member of the radical left. She might have to remind him of his “pray the gay away” and how his response to the AIDS epidemic in Indiana as governor mimics his leadership of the COVID-19 response task force. An utter failure. She will tear him to shreds. I wonder how mother will react with Pence being alone with Harris on that debate stage?
Democrats have a strong bench for future elections and they look like America. These are the same rising stars who ushered in a 2018 mid-term shellacking. I hope Representative Katie Porter will run for the open Senate seat that a President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will necessitate.
The president has taken a few shots at Senator Harris calling her disrespectful and nasty. I wonder if he’ll rub it her face like he did Rand Paul about taking his donation. I can see Harris saying that he and Ivanka must have thought she was deserving. I wonder why Trump calls female reporters, women of color, and any woman who disagrees with him nasty?
The 2020 presidential campaign is now in full force with all the players in place. The republicans were banking on Bernie Sanders winning the nomination after his early showing, so they had reams of socialist material. Listening to Trump, it looks like they’ll go with the law and order theme of yesteryear. Trump said he’ll make sure those housing units don’t get built anywhere near their suburban homes. The GOP is painting the Dems as anti-police and aligning the militant looters with the peaceful protesters. Attorney General Bill Barr is going out of his way to push that narrative.
What we don’t hear is how we are going to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Absent of a plan we will still have an unemployment rate of about 10%. Name a president who was reelected with a wrong direction number of 80%?
In the old days, the VP pick was a man who would act as the bulldog who went after the president’s opponents to keep the president above the fray. That playbook was thrown out the window in 2016. Kamala Harris might fill that role in 2020.
It has been rumored that Joe Biden will the bridge to the future. We will see evidence of that in the Biden administration. I can see Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, and other upcoming stars receiving a prominent role in the administration. Elizabeth Warren would make an excellent majority leader and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Doug Jones would be excellent candidates to be attorney general.
It’s going to be a nasty campaign but this time the Democrats are ready. Take nothing for granted and stick to the issues but don’t be a pincushion.
