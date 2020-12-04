I am a member of a couple of online political groups that lean left. I’m guessing 80% are established Democrats, 5% are Trumplicans, 10% are progressives and 5% are nonaffiliated. Since the election, those sites are relatively quiet. I’m assuming those on the right exited for Parler, the progressives gave up, the nonaffiliated still check in now and then and Democrats still post hoping they’ll get a reply. I don’t visit those sites as much as I used to.
I’m not seeing the ridiculous political memes unless I take a peek at some of my right-wing Facebook friend’s timelines. Not that I miss them.
The other morning, I heard some absurd comments about the 2020 presidential election results. I can’t believe how uninformed people are, especially those who refuse to accept the results. About a week or two before the election pundits were telling us that because of COVID-19, absentee voting would be at an all-time high. They also told us that Dems would vote absentee but the GOP would vote in person because the president told them that absentee voting invites fraud. I remember Jon King (CNN) and Steve Kornacki (MSNBC) telling us that Trump would win the same-day voting but Biden would win the early voting. They told us not to be surprised if Trump was ahead on November 3 by a lot but his lead would shrink once the absentee voting ballots were counted. GOP Pennsylvania legislators voted to start the absentee ballot counting on Wednesday after the election. That’s the reason Trump took an early 600,000 lead that he would see evaporate two to three days later. The absentee votes in Dem strongholds like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia went 9-1 for Biden. It wasn’t a surprise for those who paid attention. I never thought Trump would win based on the response to the virus, the polls, and the large turnout. Trump’s lead lawyer Rudy Giuliani did the president no favors by getting his frivolous lawsuits thrown out for lack of merit. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and now Arizona have certified their votes.
I’ve heard that some Trump supporters don’t understand how Trump received 11 more votes than he did in 2016 and still lost. At first glance, you might agree that math is a science but you must have the right formula…..You see in 2016…. 139 million voted, and in 2020 161 million people voted. That’s an increase of 22 million voters. Trump has always been a 45%-47% candidate.
A few days ago, I heard that Democrats didn’t want Joe Biden to be their candidate until Super Tuesday. That is just absurd. Joe Biden was the frontrunner from the time he entered the primaries until the end, except for one month. Joe Biden did poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire came in second in Nevada and then won every county in South Carolina before his victories on Super Tuesday. Look at the primary votes and the national votes and tell me the Dems didn’t want Joe Biden.
Donald Trump has a lot of worshipers who won’t believe former DHS Cybersecurity boss Chris Krebs when he stated that the election was secure. They won’t even believe Attorney General Barr who just said that the Justice Department has seen no evidence of widespread election fraud. Our own district representative Michael Cloud and his Freedom Caucus penned a letter to the attorney general asking him to investigate the current voter fraud spearheaded by Trump’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani because they included sworn affidavits. This is the same Freedom Caucus led by Jim Jordon who trashed the career diplomats who testified under oath in the Ukrainian probe. The representative cited the right-leaning Rasmussen poll which stated that 50% of Americans (70% GOP and 30% Dems) think that voter fraud should be investigated.
Republicans want same-day in-person voter ID voting with absentee voting being only for the military, the elderly, sick, and those who are away on election day. They want to be able to control the who and how of voting. For example, our governor limited absentee ballot drop-offs to one per county. They know they can’t win if voting is as simple as shopping online.
I’m looking to our weekly breakfast meetings where we don’t let our political differences interfere with our genuine like for each other.
