After Trump’s four indictments, the local conservatives have not defended their dear leader, with exculpatory evidence. All I hear is the same old witch hunt, Democrats are trying to keep Trump from running, and what about Hunter Biden?
Although I’ve asked many times, I just can’t get an answer whenever I ask a Republican about the fake electors. I’ll take that back, one said “We’ll see." What’s there to see? They signed the fake certificates that they are being arrested for!
I think Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis will prove her case against the former president and his allies. The criminal enterprise tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and now they will finally pay.
After losing 60 court cases in trying to prove the BIG LIE, many in Trump’s circle knew Biden had won, including Donald Trump. They only had one option left. They had to develop a scheme to delay or stop the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of the votes by Vice President Mike Pence.
I remember Ted Cruz wanting to have an investigation prior to certification. What’s to investigate? The states' secretary of state certified the votes after countless recounting and audits. Homeland Security and the attorney general said there was no widespread fraud.
The first goal of the Trump team was to create an illusion of a contested contest. The Trump team asked friendly governors and secretaries of state not to certify their election results. When that failed, it was time to issue fake elector certificates to be ready in case, by some miracle, the election would be so muddled like the 2000 Bush v. Gore, the House of Representatives would have to choose our next president. Guess who had the advantage there?
I can see the desperation on the faces of my Republican friends. They are dishing out conspiracy theories like Halloween candy. The latest conspiracy theory they’re pushing is that the CDC is bringing out the 2020 COVID-19 protocols to interfere with the 2024 election. The GOP does not want mail-in ballots because they fear it’s an easy step for election fraud. How ironic, Republicans are the only ones engaging in voter fraud. Just this week, a Alabama state representative got arrested for, you guessed it, voter fraud. It seems he voted in multiple locations. Didn’t Mark Meadows vote in two locations? I don’t think that was investigated.
I keep wondering why Republicans, including my friends, would vote for someone who’s been indicted four times. Yes, I’m aware of the presumption of innocence, but why not vote for someone who hasn’t been indicted?
I came across a good answer from an article in the New York Times the other day. Republicans want to win the presidency so bad and they think Trump is the only one who can accomplish that. He’s done it before, and he leads in all of their polls.
If you saw the most recent debate, they have a reason to think that, since no one on that stage could win in the general. Ron DeSantis couldn’t answer a simple question like “Did Pence do the right thing on January 6?” Nikki Haley said that Joe Biden was not responsible for all this debt, it was Trump, Scott, DeSantis and Pence who added $8 trillion to the debt. She also said climate change was real at a GOP debate! Vivek Ramaswamy was exposed as a fraud who’s not ready for prime time. He’s a skinny version of Donald Trump. The base does not like Pence, Christi or Hutchinson, and Doug Burgum is just occupying space.
The GOP has moved away from the Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Mitt Romney and John McCain model. They like Jim Jordan, Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and newcomer Ramaswamy. It doesn’t matter if they are being investigated or seen as conspiracy theorists, because somehow that’s a badge of honor. The libertarians have wrestled control from the old established Republicans.
A lot of local conservatives think these indictments are just barriers to derail Donald Trump’s presidential run. How ridiculous!
Do they think that keeping secret documents and refusing to turn them over was not going to be turned over to the DOJ? Is Georgia supposed to turn their backs to the fake electors scheme, voter intimidation and voter fraud in general? A plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results shouldn’t have a day in court?
If you’re going to have trials, they have to be after the 2024 election? So if you’re a wealthy businessman who is being investigated by the FBI, just run for president and delay your trial date by two years.
As the judge told the Trump lawyers, you will coordinate your schedule with the court, not the other way around.
I know that even conservative Catholics don’t like Pope Francis. This is from the Washington Post: ”He blasted the 'strong reactionary attitude' among American Catholics. He described them with an apparently self-created word — 'indietristi,' or backward-looking people — and argued that they don’t understand how faith and morals can evolve. 'Those American groups you talk about, so closed, are isolating themselves,'" the pope replied.