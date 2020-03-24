Yesterday, I watched Governor Cuomo’s press conference and came away impressed. Yes, it’s New York but right now that city and state are at the epic center of this virus pandemic in the United States. The governor didn’t get out of his lane and just explained the logistics. To a reporter’s question about the severity of upper New York and lower New York, the governor said “We have one New York, if we need to use hospital beds in Buffalo to send the sick from New York City, we’ll do that.” He quickly learned that if you praise the president a couple of times, he’ll send resources much faster. It shouldn’t be that way but we can address that much later down the road. When Governor Cuomo disagreed with the president about invoking the Defense Production Act, he did it with an explanation. He said, “we cannot rely on voluntary compliances from the private sector because we need stern commitments that hospitals, medical professionals, and first responders can take as truth certainly.” Cuomo said this state bidding for equipment has got to stop. The federal government should be the purchaser and distributor to make sure the more devastated areas get the supplies first.
I’m doing my own COVID-19 reading. For instance, I learned that a diabetic who manages their A1C has a good chance of surviving but I’m aware my hypertension makes me a higher risk for complications. As of now, insulin is not in short supply. My other prescriptions and medical supplies are up to date. Social distancing, washing my hands frequently and sheltering in place when I can, keep me from being a burden on my family.
We don’t want anyone thinking Lt. Governor might be on to something when he said: “grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren.” Dan Patrick never asked even a fraction of the 8 million seniors, what they thought. Insane comments during trying times.
I’m optimistic that’ll we will come out of this but our future will change. Without choosing winners and losers, I think the independent restaurants who employ 13 million people will get hit the hardest. Unless we go back to inside dining (I’m sure we will) those working for tips will suffer. Traditionally, those businesses don’t usually keep a rainy-day fund.
We will definitely do more things remotely and that’s a good thing. The downside to that is that increased automation will replace many workers. Truckers are our unsung heroes but right they are testing driverless 18-wheelers and some test trucks might be on the road as early as next year. Andrew Yang’s Universal Basic Income might be something to look at.
After watching 60 Minutes, I felt relieved because the president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, said you will be able to get your money at the ATM. He said we’ll have plenty of money. When Scott Pelley asked him if he would print money, Nell said it would be a software move but yes, it would be equitant to printing money. Neel Kashkari was instrumental in getting us out of the 2008 financial crisis. He’s a republican but it would be wise for any administration to employ him to do what he did in 2008-2009. He said we learned from the mistakes we made. This time it will be a bottom-up recovery.
The $2 trillion bipartisan bill will be passed in a couple of days and needed money should be in the hands of Americans in two or three weeks. The sooner the better.
I miss my weekly breakfast meetings where we would discuss, cuss, and laugh about different events. We’ll need a much larger restaurant if are still practicing social distancing. Last week we rejected the elbow bump because we are a handshaking bunch; that’ll be something to watch.
Well said Mike. I fear the people that still think is is a "hoax to make Trump look bad" more than this tiny bug. Then there is the sudden over priced PPE products being sold on line. I am sure they were manufacture and packaged in a sterile environment. What could go wrong? It is only something your mouth will be touching.......
In 2010 Republican said that the ACA was going to create deaf panels. How is Patrick’s remark any different? The attorney general said he was going after price gouging and corrupt policies that involve medical supplies and equipment. I won’t hold my breath but I’ll keep reading.
