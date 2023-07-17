I’m still longing to have a serious conversation with a conservative. I used to look forward to them, because it filled in the blanks that I haven’t considered.
I still have semiserious conversations about local and state matters, but we are too far apart on national matters. Then again, we only have two Democrats at the local level and none at the state level, so it’s a one-sided conversation.
During the Hillary-care debates, both parties agreed that it had to be bipartisan or it wouldn’t work. Both parties had to have skin in the game or they wouldn’t correct the unexpected problems after the bill passed. The talks ceased because of the death panel scare and the same socialist theme.
Today, comprising is a GOP no-no.
I find it very hard to navigate past Hunter Biden’s laptop or the Secret Service finding his cocaine at the White House. It doesn’t matter that the Bidens weren’t even at the White House that weekend. Somehow, they left Camp David, snuck into the tourist line and left behind a Baggie of cocaine. The family didn’t sign in, nor were they in view of security cameras. It wouldn’t surprise me if Jim Jordan didn’t call for another committee meeting to get at the bottom of this weaponizing the Secret Service to protect the Bidens.
This morning I tried to listen to a local talk radio show, but I fell asleep because all they were talking about was transgenders, Bud Lite, the greatest movie of all time, "The Sound of Freedom" and, yes, Hunter’s cocaine he left behind. If it had been anthrax, it wouldn’t have received a mention.
I remember about two years ago, Lee DelaGarza was on the air challenging Democrats (socialists, as he called them) to a debate at DeLeon Plaza. I took a wait-and-see, but then decided against it because all he talked about was the Jan. 6 insurrection being a democratic plot and how the people on trial were mistreated. He called them political prisoners. I called in a couple of times to do a pre-debate, but somehow I always got cut off to a commercial before I could make a point. How was I supposed to debate someone who had not heard or watched five minutes of the Jan. 6 hearings?
It’s hard to define a Republican these days because they all say they are conservative. If you are not a far-right extremist, you are a RHINO at best. For example, Republicans didn’t impeach Attorney General Paxton. You see in their view, Republican Speaker of the House Dade Phelan is a liberal DEM posing as a Republican. He’s even lower than a RHINO. The audacity of bringing articles of impeachment against a member of your own party, regardless of all the crimes he has committed.
The Houston Chronicle recently reported in a couple of articles of how Matt Ocker who once ran for Victoria County judge as a Republican, met secretly with Paxton, but the topic of the conversation is unclear. The newspaper is investigating whether the meeting was about Ocker’s pending criminal case in which Ocker is accused of kicking and choking his teenage daughter for spilling juice on the floor. … It would be illegal to talk to Matt without his lawyer present if the topic was a pending case. Houston Chronicle July 13, 2023.
Republicans will hear damaging reports during the Senate impeachment trial, but they will acquit on party lines, as they did in Trump’s two impeachments.
I don’t blame the Republicans, because they don’t have anything else to run on.
The media is not helping, because no one wants to hear good economic numbers like wages are rising, unemployment is way down and inflation is dropping to over half of what it was before Biden took office. As I said about a year ago, once the infrastructure projects start moving, so will the economy. Chris Matthews used to say, “Once people see the detour signs, jackhammers tearing up the concrete and workers in their vests, they know the economy is back.”
The other night I heard another great quote by one of my all-time favorites, the Ragin’ Cajun James Carville. He said the Democrats need to keep talking about the economy, because on the other side, they are relying on conspiracy theories. The thing about conspiracy theories is that you constantly have to feed the beast or it will die, e.g. Hunter Biden, dementia, Hillary’s emails, etc.