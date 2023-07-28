I’ve never been so proud of my political party as I was this week, because not one legislator joked about Mitch McConnell’s unfortunate medical situation the other day. President Biden called Mitch to inquire about his health.
I will never forgive McConnell for what he did to Merrick Garland, but I do not wish him ill will. I never want to be like the Republicans who joked about Paul Pelosi getting struck with a hammer to his head, Sen. John Fetterman’s actions after his massive stroke or the everyday amateur medical diagnosis of President Joe Biden’s state of mind.
I do think that the senior Democrat from San Francisco, Dianne Feinstein, needs to retire because of health reasons, but this is her last term. I understand she is staying because the Republicans will not let the Dems make a replacement on the judicial committee.
That’s about the only happy talk I have, because I let an unofficial, unscientific poll get the best of me the other day. This was a Crossroads Today poll that asked the people of my hometown, Victoria, if the barriers the governor placed at the border were humane. The question wasn’t about the legality, or whether it would be successful.
The barriers are about 1,000 feet long and are constructed to cause bodily harm. Add to that; barbraic razor wire barriers, orders not to give the migrants water and, according to Texas trooper Nicolas Wingate, orders to push people back into the water, including small children, per the emails written by the trooper. (PBS, July, 11, 2023.)
The last 30 years or so I’ve heard of so many barbaric solutions, such as building, a moat and stocking it with alligators and piranha fish. There was always the old standard of sending in the military with 50-caliber machine guns with orders to shoot anything moving north. I considered the source and IQ of those people, besides I never thought we would have a governor who would listen to that nonsense. But then along came Gov. Greg Abbott.
You can’t sugarcoat it or hide behind dog whistles.
According to my friend, Bill Pozzi, there are 30,000,000-plus illegal immigrants in the United States, but of course he can’t give me a source. That’s about 9% of our total population. A reasonable person should know you can’t hide that many people, because they would not be evenly divided amongst the 50 states. In fact, most of the immigrants migrated to just 15 states.
Anyway, the illegal immigration data is calculated yearly, so all I have is the 2022 data.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are about 11.35 million illegal immigrants living in the United States, a 1.2% increase over 2021. A lot of people don’t understand that a significant amount of illegal immigration comes from visa overstays.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the count of illegal immigrants has risen to 15 million at the end of 2023. That is just my layman guess. I don’t have any data or a mathematical formula to back up my opinion.
This issue can only be solved by Congress, but as of yet they wish to leave the issue out there.
I can’t remember another time when a political party was in a state of crisis. I want to say 1968, when Jimmy Carter and Ted Kennedy were battling for control of the party. I was a little young (23) to really care. I had a young family to take care of.
Republicans were united during Watergate.
These past few years, Republicans have made “breaking news,” actual “breaking news” every hour.
Who would’ve thought that 68% of Republicans are willing to vote for a candidate having 74 and counting criminal charges pending? How about far right extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene being kicked out of being far right extremist group like the Freedom Caucus?
The nonsense continues. Today, Republicans are accusing special counsel Jack Smith of ramping up the charges against Donald Trump to retaliate for yesterdays Hunter Biden plea agreement fiasco. The Trump appointed judge in that case was correct. Both sides need to clean the plea bargain so there are no ambiguities.
I know it’s not sexy, but I wish the media would report on the economy. A 2.4% GDP for the second quarter, unemployment is down, wages are up and most economists say we will have a soft landing and won’t see a recession. We have the lowest inflation rate among the G7 nations.
Bidenomics!