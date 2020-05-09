This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
I don’t mind a good argument but I hate conspiracy theories. And then the conspiracy theorist will follow up with an invitation to look at their YouTube evidence.
I know Alex Jones; the Enquirer and convenience store magazines have been around forever but not many people read or discussed what they were pushing. I remembering a person bringing an Enquirer to work and read the headlines to us as we sat around laughing. That was then; today some of those articles are appearing on a top cable network and make their way to online publications and talk radio. I’ve heard some senators and high-profile politicians use them as a reference.
I have looked into some of the reasons why fairly intelligent people give credence to such nonsense. I don’t pretend to know anything about the science of human behavior but in my own amateur analysis; I have found that it’s mostly men 50 years or older who preoccupy themselves with all the conspiracy theories. I went as far as to categorize them as I saw them: (1) There is that person who has an opinion on every topic and he has the confirmation bias to prove it. He’ll use memes, video, and the latest rumor of a website that has twenty letter domain names. (2) A professional bot, foreign or a political operative who is out to do as much damage as possible (3) There is that naïve person conspiracy theorists thrive off. (4) The last one is the person who knows better but will try to get all the mileage out of a good conspiracy.
Fiona Hill told the Republican legislators that the conspiracies they were spreading are exactly what Russia wants them to do.
I think conspiracies have grown in the last decade because they now have a large forum to feed on and grow. I think we have all entertained a thought or two about the JKK assignation but we wouldn’t bet the mortgage on our opinion. I never thought I would live to see the day a president of the United States would have to call a press conference to show his certificate of live birth from Hawaii.
The latest conspiracy theory is the new so-called documentary called “ Plandemic” by discredited Dr. Judy Mikovits, a known anti-vaxxer. Politifact breaks down the eight reasons her documentary is a sham….take a look… https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/may/08/fact-checking-plandemic-documentary-full-false-con/
Now, there is a difference between a conspiracy theory and an outright lie. For example, President Trump keeps saying that he alone saved us from a war with North Korea and that the shelves were bare when he took office. In the first example, the president brags so much, he may actually believe he saved us from going to war with North Korea but there is no evidence of that. On the latter, there was no coronavirus when Obama left office, why would his administration leave kits or tests for an unknown virus? That is one of many lies, that reporters allow the president to get away with. Bigger fish to fry.
I am in no way lecturing because I have become prey to trusting and posting a couple of tweets without verification. I trusted the person posting the tweet but within hours he admitted he was wrong. The guy was Joe Lockhart, a longtime political consultant for the Democratic Party. I apologized for reposting something that was not vetted. I immediately took it down. They weren’t conspiracy theories but they were the author’s theories.
Politicians are calculating spinmeisters who will not confirm or deny. Whenever one of their constituents bring up a Jade Helm 15 or the latest George Soros conspiracy, the politician will say they will look into it. I don’t expect to ever again a Sen. John McCain-like politician taking the microphone from a woman who said she read about Sen. Barack Obama and "that he was an Arab" during a question-and-answer session in 2008 and saying “No, ma’am,” he said. “He’s a decent family man (and) citizen that ... I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not (an Arab).” That might have caused him the election but Oh well.
I once asked a coworker why he brought me that conspiracy theory. I told him that he insulted my intelligence.
