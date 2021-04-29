I set my TV to record Joe Biden’s Address to Congress or the State of the Union because I usually watch the Astros. Luckily, the Astros fell behind the Mariners and I opted to watch the speech on my phone with the volume off the TV.
I caught the speech as Joe was making his entrance and I was immediately reminded that for the first-time history. Two women (one of color) would greet the president, one as vice-president and the other as the Speaker of the House. Diversity is why I joined and remain a Democrat. Republicans passed the 19th Amendment in 1919 and a lot of liberal Republicans were instrumental in passing the 1964/65 Civil Rights and Voter Rights Act but it was passed while the Democrats were the dominant party. Last night, was another example of Dems seeing the fruition of their labors.
State of the Union has become very partisan and theatrical in nature. I don’t expect to hear a single conservative to say one nice thing about last night’s speech. A snap CBS poll saw the speech as being presidential, caring, inspiring, and bold. It’s the first time the winning political party gets to present their president to reassure the voters that they made the right choice. The president will not only toot his own horn but he will present the audience with a laundry list of new proposals that will cause their side of the aisle to stand up and cheer while the other side sits on their hands. Nevertheless, most of their proposals will not see the light of day. It’s not uncommon to find a senator letting us know it’s past their bedtime or something else out of order, as the TV monitors scan the room. Usually, there are about 1,200 people in attendance but because of COVID protocols, there were only 200 in attendance.
Joe Biden got to remind the voters that the pandemic he inherited now has 220 million administered vaccinations to help curb the virus and that COVID death to seniors has been lowered by 80%. The president touted the 1.3 trillion jobs that were created in his 100-days. Take a bow Mr. President because that has never been done before. The critics will say Trump laid the groundwork with his WARP SPEED and Biden is the benefactor of good timing. I give Trump credit for the initiative but I remember him going AWOL three months before and after the election to concentrate on his election and the “Big Lie“ afterward. Trump dismantled the task force and his transformation team was nonexistent.
Last night Joe Biden emphasized the need to curb domestic violence by rooting out white supremacy which was different from Trump’s call to rid the suburbs of MS13 and other undesirables. While Trump always touted the stock market, Biden said “Wall Street didn’t build this country, the middle class did." Trump tried to run roughshod over our allies while Biden is emphasizing not trying to tackle worldwide problems alone.
There’s no doubt the Fed is monetizing our economy right now and has been for over a year. The Fed Chair said that our economy will see a boom in June or July as a result. The inflation we’ll see will be a result of that but they have the tools to control that. The private sector will have to hire to meet demands and hopefully, wages will go up accordingly. Conservatives/Libertarians only see one side of the ledger. They think trickle-down is the only way to go. Go to Google and look up “Governor Brownback/Kansas/trickle-down.”
Senator Tim Scott became the latest victim to rebuttal failure. Regardless of party, the people making the rebuttal load up on sound bites, zingers, and exaggerations in anticipation of what the president will say. The senator said America is not a racist nation but did not follow up. Especially since he described his experience with racism just minutes before. He said the other side was partisan while calling their policies socialism. His whole speech was “Hello Pot meet Kettle.” Senator Tim Scott has a pretty good police reform bill but he won’t budge on “qualified immunity.” That’s the bottleneck and why Dems won’t give it a yes vote.
My conservative friends always try to stump me by asking what has Biden done expecting me to say “He’s not Trump” and not realizing how important that is. I don’t have to wake up to a threatening tweet to world leaders, racism, or plain stupidity. I like the fact that I won’t see Biden on TV 24/7. After 47 years in public life, I feel like I know the character of Joe Biden. I also knew the character of Donald Trump from the 1980s to the present. Trump’s personal lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen have been raided by the FBI. Stay tuned.
I heard a conservative make fun of Matthew McConaughey's bid to be the governor of Texas. Hollyweird is the name he was called. That same conservative voted for and still supports a reality show host.
