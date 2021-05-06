From my position behind this keyboard, I’m looking at the strategy the GOP is using to win the 2022 midterms. The MAGA base is controlling the agenda so the only policies they are supporting are social ones. i.e., illegal immigration, guns, abortion, voter suppression and cancel culture. Granted, I’m just a lowly blogger but it’s not that difficult to decipher. For instance, yesterday Mitch McConnell said he is spending 100% of his time blocking the Biden agenda, so he doesn’t have time to weigh in on the fate of Liz Cheney.
I’ll start at the state level and the love fest the party loyalists MAGA base has with the state GOP chairman, Allen West. This is the same Lt. Colonel Allen West who was investigated by the Army for beating and simulated execution of an Iraqi policeman. He got off with a $5,000 fine to be paid off over a two-year period. In 2012, West in true Joe McCarthy form, alleged that up to 80 US House members were members of the Communist Party. Of course, he never provided proof but the base lapped it up because the evidence is not a prerequisite. Today, West falsely claims that Texas could secede from the Union. It’s the same for Florida Governor DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Nome who are pre-approved by Trump so their failures in curbing COVID will not hurt them one bit.
I am not a fan of Liz Cheney even though she stood up for truth and against insurrection. That’s a low bar. Liz Cheney is a warmonger and will fist-bump Biden in public but will call him a socialist at a fundraiser. As for the lie, she followed the process and heard the leaders of her party say that Joe Biden won the election legitimately. As for the impeachment, she cast a vote of conscience. McCarthy and McConnell did not. i.e., on January 13th I heard (and the rest of the world heard, Kevin McCarthy, say “the president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” McCarthy was summoned to the GOP mecca Mar-a-Largo where Trump gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse if he has any hope of being House Speaker in 2022. We all saw what happened next. Mr. McCarthy told us not to believe our lying eyes. On January 19th McConnell denounced Trump for his role in the resurrection by saying “The mob was fed lies.” Then he said he was not going to vote for impeachment and for Democrats to use the DOJ. This was on live television but the MAGA base was not taking notes.
I am guessing New York representative Elise Stefanik, will replace Liz Cheney as number 3 in leadership because she says flattering things about Trump. There you have it, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik, all boot lickers, jumping through hoops to please Trump. All of this is subject to change if Trump gets caught up in the latest Giuliani scandals or gets indicted in his own investigations. Then Chris Christi and Nikki Haley will come out of the woodwork and present the third version of themselves and say “I told you we should have abandoned Trump.” Ted Cruz and Rand Paul won’t be able to pull off that lie, they’ll have to grin and bear it.
I don’t understand the MAGA base logic. How did Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter become affiliates of the Democratic Party? They are private companies so how does free speech apply? As I understand it, Facebook is following policy by enforcing a temporary ban on those who incite riots. They are not quoting Nancy Pelosi; they quoted the words of Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell. Republicans hate to cancel culture but dethroning Liz, booing Romney, and censoring others who don’t tow the Trump line is the textbook definition of cancel culture.
James Carville has a message for Dems, “don’t overreach and allow the GOP to use the victim card.” Court-packing, eliminating the filibuster, and statehood for D.C can be saved until after the midterms, if at all.” We need to call out racism when we see it but quit the white privilege because it’s not only wrong but there’s no reason to alienate 70% of the voters. We know for a fact “defund the police” cost us the Rio Grande Valley and West Texas strongholds. The opposition is going to run on social issues and we have to defend the policies we passed and want.
I am really enjoying the nose-to-grindstone, no fanfare, and no chest-beating approach to our current problems. We don’t need to send the president and vice president to take unlimited unnecessary photo ops to brag about accomplishments. Plenty of time for that when COVID is manageable and the economy is back to normal. I’m sure there are some unhappy governors but we don’t have to watch the food fight. Iron out the differences behind closed doors.
From time to time I feel it necessary to remind everyone that the views I express are my own. Some Democrats might not agree with my views and have told me so. I admit my bias and I expect others to admit theirs because we all have one. Some more than others. I have no affiliation with the Victoria Advocate other than abiding by their blogging rules.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.