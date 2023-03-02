I often hear that there is not much difference between the two major political parties. I disagree with that characterization. I think the major difference is how the parties see the role of government.
Republicans believe in the survival of the fittest, or, as I call it, the “I’ve got mine” attitude towards government. They want the government reduced to the size of the post office in Inez, Texas. Conservative anti-taxer Grover Norquest said, “My goal is to cut government in half in 25 years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.” And, before that, Ronald Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’’’
Democrats believe in effective government, not necessarily size, because it definitely plays a role in our daily life. I think the party firmly believes that the richest country in the world should provide a hand up to the downtrodden, disadvantaged, elderly and veterans.
It’s easy to see the priorities when each party produces a budget.
How many agencies or employees does it take to run a $5 trillion economy? We might have too many employees at the defense department and not enough at the Internal Revenue Service. It’s not about size, it’s about effectiveness.
Unfortunately, most Americans have a low opinion of the federal government. The only high marks the government gets is in fighting terrorism, natural disasters and providing safe food and drug, laws according to a 2020 Pew Research poll.
It used to be the conservative Republicans who were our fiscal conscience. It was the GOP Congress who produced the last two balanced budgets under the Bill Clinton presidency. And that’s after they impeached the president.
Republicans used to be interested in fiscal policies. They have been in office for two months and have yet to submit any legislation to reduce inflation. Where are their budget proposals? I remember speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner always had fiscal policies up for a vote, while their staff were working on future policies on day one.
I guess speaker McCarthy is waiting to hear from Trump, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz before taking any action.
The nonpartisan congressional budget office (CBO) used to be the gold standard, which both parties relied on for budget grading. Republicans no longer believe in their findings. The CBO doesn’t believe that tax cuts pay for themselves and doesn’t factor growth in their projections. I think the final straw was when the CBO threw a wet towel on all of the GOP’s healthcare proposals.
I noticed that in the East Palestine train derailment, both sides tried to blame the present and previous administration, but the advanced braking system in place could not and obviously didn’t prevent that derailment. Going forward, the railroad companies should replace their braking systems with the newest technology that checks bearings for vibration and temperature. This technology can detect a problem a month in advance. Ideally, the companies would voluntarily implement the new braking systems, but we know that they need a nudge from the government.
I keep hearing local Republicans complaining about the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be added over the next 10 years to replace the 52,000 who are projected to retire. Most of those will be auditing the higher-income tax cheats. I heard they are projected to recover about $400 billion annually. Anyone that wants a tax question answered knows that they are severely understaffed.
My Republican friends are conveniently absentminded. One even told me that the FBI is trying to cozy up to the conservatives by saying that the COVID epidemic started in a Chinese lab in Wuhan. Yes, eventually Trump blamed China for lack of transparency, but he tweeted on Jan. 24 on Twitter:
“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
I was going to write about the Dominion Software lawsuit against Fox, but I couldn’t get any local responses from my Republican friends. Most had not paid any attention to it, several did not know anything about it, but most thought it was not newsworthy because defamation lawsuits are usually settled out of court. Not to mention the plaintiff normally loses those cases. Hard to prove.
Needless to say, it didn’t matter that I thought that Dominion will win the $1.6 billion case because it has receipts, but I wanted to know if Fox lying to them for ratings mattered to them. I forgot to ask them if it mattered that Fox News gave Jared the Biden ads in advance to airing.
Maybe next week.