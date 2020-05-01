This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
Today is supposed to be the re-opening of Texas, in a small incremental way (25%) but I don’t expect to see a change. The times I’ve had to go out, I’ve noticed social distancing and the wearing of masks was far and in between. And now that our local leaders have told us that there is no way they can force people to wear masks, the honor system is prevailing. God help us.
I wasn’t surprised that there would be opposition to whatever the decision the governor or local leaders agreed to. That’s the nature of the beast. At least we didn’t have gun-touting protesters storming city hall like the ones in Michigan. Thank goodness for the calm and demeanor of law enforcement. I have to wonder how law enforcement would have acted if the armed protesters would have been black or Muslim. I would be remiss if I didn’t point that out.
I saw a 60 Minute segment of how a program, BlueDot, traced the unsuspecting COVID-19 passengers leaving Wuhan China on two separate airlines to Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Europe. Then it picked the cell phone signals to other destinations. Toronto was using this program so they were ready. Seattle had a pandemic training exercise in January, so they were also ready. The rest of the world. Not so much.
For those who think we are overreacting, they should have seen the military’s response at Cheyenne Mountain. The commander said if America had not stayed at home and started practicing social distancing, we would not have had enough beds, PPE, or health care workers. That’s how unprepared we were. The CBS camera was not allowed in the facility because it was not sanitized, so the military filmed the tour. They showed the shifts sanitizing the equipment, the previous shift used. The commander said the scariest day is when a stranger arrives such as a tech guy, the entire shift scatters. We may not have to be that cautious but we can’t be as cavalier as some are. There will always be those people shouting “First Amendment or how can I eat with a mask on?”
It’s not all bad, in California the air around Los Angles is now one of the cleanest, the 101 is not a massive traffic jam and some animals are returning to their natural habitat.
Don’t get me wrong, I want to see Texas open because I am just as anxious to see my family and my breakfast club friends. I too want to see businesses thriving again. I know people want to go back to supporting their families. I don’t have any confidence in the governor’s guidelines for reopening. They are too vague and don’t have a real enforcement clause. It looks like a “cross your fingers” and hope for the best. I just don’t see why it’s not safe to have the schools open but opening businesses is OK. They go hand- in- hand.
I don’t think it hurts to look at pandemic responses here and abroad. New Zealand has practically eradicated the virus. They credit total stay-at-home and social distancing policies. Sweden did the opposite and got blowback. We know what works.
I am taking care of “Me, myself, and I” by staying home, washing my hands, maintaining good blood sugars and blood pressures, taking my temperature and I’ll come out about two weeks after the all-clear. The world is at my fingertips, as long as I have an internet connection.
