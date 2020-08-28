The party is over and it’s time to concentrate on who will be the best person(s) to heal and advance this great country of ours.
I purposely didn’t watch every night of the conventions because I first thought that a virtual convention would be boring; got to admit I was wrong.
There used to be disagreements between the two major American parties but not as much hate. Conventions use to be pep rallies for the upcoming election but today it’s more like beating the drums of war and that’s dangerous because it was just 135 years ago when we ended the Civil War. This quote has been attributed to Julius Caesar…. “Beware of the leader who bangs the drums of war in order to whip up the citizenry into a patriotic fervor, for patriotism is indeed a double-edged sword. It both emboldens the blood, just as it narrows the mind.”
I’m immune to the “Democrats are socialists and want open borders and abortion on demand. The socialism tag has been around since Ronald Reagan said Medicare was socialism. The left often counters with the opposition are greedy, uncaring, zealot, xenophobes.
I watched snippets of the RNC to see what their game plan is going to be. I see they have dropped the “sleepy Joe, dementia Joe to Trojan Horse Joe.” The GOP planned their attack thinking Bernie Sanders was going to win. When one of the GOP’ consultants decided to tag Joe with the Ukraine crook tag, they were reminded that the opposition would bring up Trump the impeached president. Democrats didn’t mention impeachment at their convention and neither did the GOP. Right now, the GOP is using a heavy dose of socialism, and the radical left will use the empty vessel, Joe Biden, to covert our country to socialism. Be really scared.
In the political groups I belong to I am seeing Trump supporters using the convention talking points verbatim. I don’t hear back from them when I ask them what the minority unemployment is today. I corrected them when they repeated the 9 million jobs gained since the pandemic. First, it was a loss of 20 million jobs lost, and 9 million old jobs regained. Ivanka bragged about the higher employment rate of women but didn’t mention their status today. I don’t know why Trump keeps taking credit for the Veterans Choice Program that was signed into law in 2014. The last sentence was rhetorical, they are banking their flock won’t fact check them and if they do, they won’t care.
I’m guessing since the administration doesn’t have a detailed plan of how to curtail the pandemic, so they had to go into their old bag of tricks to scare suburban women. Candidate George HW Bush used the Willy Horton ad this president tells his supporters that he will keep low-income housing away from the suburbs. Representative Matt Gaetz said, “Democrats will invite MS13 to live next door.”
A June 2020 poll showed that 2/3 of Americans support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests. The ones who oppose the movement define the cause as “a radical leftists mob looking to sabotage the white urban lifestyle” according to an August 8, 2020, Politico article. Right-wing social media and candidates in safe red seats are trying to label the entire movement “Marxist.” At the same time are tying the movement to all the looting and destruction. I have yet to see them criminally implicated in the looting and destruction. I have seen where white supremacists have been arrested for destroying public property. That was before the deadly shooting by the young vigilante in Kenosha. Last night, Trump brought up the violent city of Portland not knowing that all the violent acts occurred on just one city block.
I slipped the other day trying to explain the difference between BLM the movement and the hierarchy. I immediately knew the discussion was drifting to the Land of Paranoia but I should have realized that when my PolitiFact source was dismissed in lieu of a web mission statement. The old black helicopter crowd of old are now the leftists (Democrats) are going to make us like Venezuela. I knew I had to get out of the discussion when a poster said I should get my real news from Newsmax and Fox News.
It’s doesn’t take a political genius to know that this presidential race will rival the 1800s dirty campaigns. A legendary respected football coach, Lou Holtz, said Joe Biden is a Catholic in name only causing the president of the University of Notre Dame to say "we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith." Another priest said that the Church is about more than one issue. I could say Donald Trump is a Christian in name only but I won’t because I keep my politics secular.
It has been said that a good time to buy a house is right after a hard rain for obvious reasons. It’s the same thing in voting for a president. Was the COVID-19 response good or bad? During this racial strife and unrest, can the person be trusted, show a calm demeanor and empathy while still showing strength?
Joe Biden has been in several crises, so he won’t be overwhelmed. Joe Biden has never been reluctant to talk to both sides and I bet my last dollar he wouldn’t withhold funds from Oklahoma unless they praised him. I saw Joe Biden in action during the 2008 financial crisis of 2008 and in the middle of many budget wars. I know he won’t destroy the ACA or mess with Social Security and Medicare. Joe will get us back into the Paris Accord and he will try to restore JCPOA before it’s too late.
