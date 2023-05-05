I decided to rewrite my blog after reading the excellent column written by the executive editor of the Victoria Advocate, Keith Kohn, titled “Who is supporting the school board challengers?"
I was inspired by the column, so much that I decided that explaining the proposed budget or debit limit crisis would probably fall on deaf ears anyhow, so let’s keep it local.
Like the words from the "Cheers" TV show, “where everyone knows your name,” in Victoria you can’t get away with being “too cute by half.”
I overslept this morning, so I missed the live portion of the Bill Pozzi show. I did hear the archived version which did not disappoint.
Nothing out of the ordinary because Bill says his mission is to get someone to laugh. He also says he doesn’t let facts get in the way of a good story.
To meet Bill Pozzi is to like him. He has never demeaned me like he does my party, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. He is, after all, the local GOP chair. He always takes my call and gives me ample time to state my case, knowing our minds would not be changed.
This morning, one of the topics was Joe Biden not having a primary debate. I guess he’s not aware that the GOP does not want a general debate if Trump is their candidate.
Emett Alvarez tried to talk about the improprieties of Justice Clarence Thomas, but Bill wanted to talk about a transgender making ads for Navy recruitment. The other day Bill said military recruitment was down because of our current president, the defense secretary and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Goodness, when I joined in 1964 I might have known who the president was but nothing else. I did a fact-check and according to them recruitment is down because of stricter standards, i.e. tattoos, no affiliations with white supremacy groups and, of course, civilian competition.
Lee Delagarza thought he ended the show by blurting out Hunter Biden, but Bill Pozzi gave Emett the last word. Emett did not waste the minute, by saying “Bring it.” I’m sure Emett knows the case will end soon and if charges are brought it will only be a minor gun charge (if they can prove it) and tax evasion, which he has repaid. We’ll see.
I don’t listen to the Wade and Carter, but I won’t be “too cute by half.” I‘ve had Republican friends call me to tell me I was being called out, so I tuned in. I used to listen when Michael Cloud was a guest or I wanted to hear their reaction to a local item. I might listen to the show six times max in a year’s time.
The show is a right-wing, hate-filled propaganda echo chamber, in my opinion.
I’ve been called out by Brent a couple of times for not calling into their show.
My friends have encouraged me to call in but I told them it would be a total waste of time. Ash Wade Walyuchow is a know-it-all who relies on right wing sources and has stated the Democratic Party should not exist. He says Democrats are Marxists who hate our country and he means it. I bet Arlington National Cemetery has more than a few Democrats who died for our country. He blames everything on leftists, and, by the way, he knows for a fact someone other than Biden is running the country and the president has Alzheimer’s. If I asked for proof substantiating his constant conspiracy theories, he would or could not produce a credible link.
I can’t even begin with Brent Carter, because his knowledge of politics could fit on a postage stamp with room to spare. He takes every conspiracy theory and runs with it as fact. For instance, just this morning Carter brought up AOC being worth $29 million as a fact. I guess he’s too lazy or doesn’t know that information is readily available online. Anyone can see her financial disclosure dated September 2022 or they can check Congressional Research Services from December 2022. BTW, a representative makes $175,000, not $155,000; that should have been a red flag. All that distorted info came from a Facebook post. That’s his source. BTW, Ocasio-Cortez attended Boston College double majoring in international relations and economics, graduating cum laude.
How did the talk show switch to AOC when their topic was the leftists’ agenda to go after a black Supreme Court Justice? Ash said Biden and the Democratic Party are racists.
Let’s get this straight. Pro Publica did some investigative journalism and uncovered the improper financial gifts Thomas received from Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow. Justice Thomas never reported the vacations, gifts, etc. on his financial statement. Thomas said he was told he didn’t need to. Really!
So far, no leftist group has come into play. Mr. Crow and Mr. Thomas never denied the transactions that occurred.
We have a justice sitting on the highest court of the land who couldn’t be above board and upfront! Every day, new allegations come to light.
I can’t remember all the spin of those two but I remember they said the left was trying to bring down the Black man! Ash and Carter said a rich white man was paying tuition for a poor Black kid. What’s wrong with that, they asked. Again, put it on a financial statement.
Those on the right will call this a conspiracy theory (I’ll give them that). But I would like to know who paid off Brett Kavanaugh’s debts before his nomination. He had $200,000 on his credit cards, a $92,000 country club fee, $1.2 million home mortgage and it all seems to have vanished before Trump nominated him.
People like to say, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.” How about you can’t complain about corruption if you look the other way when your side does it?