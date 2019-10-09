This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
I realize we live in a hyper-partisan world but I still expect professionals like legislators and lawyers to educate me on the facts. I might not agree but at least it won’t be spin.
The other day, I heard my representative, Michael Cloud say that Trump was justified in asking the new president of Ukraine to clean up the corruption in his country because he was elected to drain the swamp. He also excused Trump asking for China to investigate the Bidens on national TV. The congressman said that Trump likes to brainstorm out loud, it’s just his nature and we need to get accustomed to that.
I never expected Mr. Cloud to condemn the president’s actions but I didn’t expect him to parrot the GOP talking points. I was hoping he would furnish me with some insight I might have missed.
Let’s take that “drain the swamp” slogan which many presidents before him have used. How can any reasonable person believe that a man(Trump) who settled a $25 million Trump University fraud case was interested in ridding corruption? Trump brought the swamp to Washington with his cabinet appointments. Then we learned of his shady political campaign finance shenanigans with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. We’ll set the Emoluments Clause aside, and forget that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. made $92 million with their newfound opportunities. That’s why I don’t think President Trump ever cared about corruption in Ukraine. Is there any evidence of him showing concern of corruption in other countries? Don’t think so.
Representative Jim Jordan, parroted the White House talking points when he told George Stephanopoulos that the president was joking when he openly asks China to investigate the Bidens. Michael Cloud said the president brainstorms. I’m laughing as I’m typing, because isn’t a brain required for that? Both representatives are saying “don’t believe your lying eyes.”
A person who does not share the same ideology as Congressman Cloud won’t likely ask him for his impeachment opinion. They know they will get scripted talking points. That’s too bad because Mr. Cloud serves on the House Intelligence Community.
On the national front, the WH and everyone affiliated with them, even Rudy Giuliani are not answering subpoenas and Republicans are Ok with that. Trey Gowdy joined the president’s impeachment team. That’s interesting. I wonder if he remembers saying “The notion that you can withhold information and documents from congress no matter what you’re the party in power or not in power is wrong. Respect for the rule of law must mean something irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles.” I still remember Hillary withstanding 11 hours of Benghazi grilling and coming out vindicated of any wrongdoing.
The White House and Republicans want Trump to be able to face his accuser in an impeachment inquiry. They also want to see all the documents. That’s like a defendant wanting to see every witness and every piece of evidence a prosecutor has, as they gather their evidence. It’s funny how Trump is not that generous with his accusers. White House lawyers that the Constitution leaves the impeachment rules to the House of Representatives. It’s is a political process.
I’ll repeat what I stated prior to the Mueller investigation,” we are headed for a constitutional crisis because Trump has no respect for rule of law or Congress.”
