For over a year now, I’ve been told by my Republican friends that I’m obsessed with Jan. 6 and I should just get it over it. And what about Portland?
How can we go on if we don’t investigate, find out what went wrong and see who was responsible and then hold them accountable? My question was met with a deafening silence.
It’s a different story now that Tucker Carlson has received the footage of what he calls a peaceful stroll through the Capitol. Of course, the Fox News viewers love the new cherry-picked edited version of the events of that day. This is all new to them, since they didn’t watch any of the Jan. 6 hearings, and if Fox doesn’t give them what they crave, there are other right wing outlets, where they can get their fix.
I watched a few snippets of Tucker’s revisionist history, just to see how far he would go. I wanted to see how dumb he thinks his gullible audience is. I’ve seen a few comments here and there locally, where the MAGAs think they are vindicated. A lot of them are shouting, “I told you so.”
The majority of Americans watched the insurrection on live TV and thought it was despicable. Republican and Democratic legislators and leaders condemned the domestic terrorists on the House and Senate floors. McCarthy and McConnell blamed President Trump for his part in inciting a riot.
The partisan outrage didn’t last very long, especially when it came to investigating the insurrection. This left the door open for the Tucker Carlson shenanigans.
Several pundits have said Tucker’s actions will lead to another insurrection, especially if Trump is indicted. I don’t totally agree with that assertion because I think the hard-core domestic terrorists have already developed a new plan that has nothing to do with reassurance. Before the footage appeared, Trump said he was their retribution.
Although most republican lawmakers in Washington, condemned the recent actions of Tucker Carlson,the most noteworthy criticism came from Mitch McConnell and Senator Tillis.
Tucker Carlson has carte blanch at Fox News because he is their money maker. He’s not going anywhere, regardless of what he says. The shareholders will see to that. He has the same appeal with his audience. Recently, it was revealed in a discovered email, that Tucker said he hates Trump passionately, but his viewers won’t ever see that email that was part of the Dominion defamation lawsuit.
I’m wondering if Fox will even cover the Dominion lawsuit in April? It’s on my calendar.
It’s funny how the other entertainers, such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have not followed Tucker’s lead.
The local right-wingers were angry with Michael Cloud because he was not voting for McCarthy to be their speaker, but, as recently as Monday, I heard it turned out to be a brilliant move. The person said they got the concessions they needed. McCarthy turning over the J6 footage and placing Marjorie Taylor Greene on important committees, were part of those concessions. Unheard of! A complete surrender to the far right Freedom Caucus.
First time McCarthy goes against the wishes of the Freedom Caucus, it only takes one of their members to call for a new speaker.
Don’t take the word of this biased Democrat, check out the conservative National Review at https://www.nationalreview.com/2023/03/tucker-carlsons-january-6-revisionist-history/
I never thought that I would ever live to see the day when the likes of someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene would be speaker pro tempore. It happened on Feb. 7, 2003.