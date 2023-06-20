I’m sure right-wing politicians, media and Trump supporters will be hammering away on the recent FBI decision to allow Hunter Biden to take a plea offer that keeps him out of jail.
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two minor tax cases in which he has now paid in full, and a felony gun charge. Just 0.0022% of Americans are charged with tax related crimes each year. And that concludes the investigation into Hunter Biden. I don’t know if it includes the "laptop case.
If you want to call it evening it out, Rep. Matt Gaetz will not be charged by the FBI with sex trafficking of a minor across state lines.
The "Meet the Press" interview with Mike Pence on Sunday made me angry. I know politicians are given a pass to to tell white lies and engage in lies of omission, but Pence took it to another level.
Pence started the interview by telling Chuck Todd how wrong he was for questioning him about a pardon for his former boss. It’s a very important question because the independents want to know. They are the ones who are going to turn this election one way or the other.
The former vice president then went into his two-tier DOJ talking point. Pence compared Jan. 6 to the 2020 summer riots, where BLM and Antifa got off scot free. First, the 2020 summer riots were about another unarmed black man, George Floyd, dying while in custody of the police. The attack on the Capitol was an insurrection. Chuck Todd correctly pointed out that the riots took place during Pence's administration. Jan. 6 was also under Pence's watch. Pence could’ve said that the administration prosecuted 10,000 people who took part in the 2020 riots, but he just kept attempting to talk over Todd.
Pence diverted to the old standard, the Hunter Biden laptop. Again, Todd reminded him Bill Barr never pursued the laptop case. It’s been five years.
Recently, the House started investigating the laptop and the close ties with President Biden. The House is relying on Rudy Giuliani as their source. It seems if there ever was a whistleblower, he seems to be dead now. No one in the committee has seen the 17 tapes that are supposed to be out there. Sens. Grassley and Johnson are doubting the so-called evidence. The first report from the congressional inquiry found no evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden, according to the May 10, 2023 edition of the New York Times.
I’m still an institutionalist, so I cringe every time I hear of a Trump-appointed judge, Biden-appointed prosecutor or the president’s FBI.
Pence tried to say the justice system has been weaponized for over 10 years in favor of the Democrats. Again, Todd could not resist by asking if he meant the Trump-Pence administration favored Democrats?
Pence likes to have his cake and eat it, too. In the middle of the interview, he was talking about all the great things the Trump-Pence administration had done, but towards the end he said Trump was too careless and didn’t govern as a conservative. Which is it?
Have you noticed Trump supporters don’t mention the economic numbers of 2020? When I questioned them, they give me the COVID excuse, but don’t apply it to what Biden inherited.
If the Washington Post story is true, I’m going to have to eat crow and tell my friends that they were right about the FBI stonewalling the Trump investigation. They were always complaining about the length of the investigation with no charges, and I would say “the wheels of justice turn slowly.”
According to an excellent journalist, Carol Leonnig of the Washington Post, Attorney General Merrick Garland bent over backwards to avoid being seen as partisan. So much so, that he delayed the investigation by perhaps a year. They were FBI officials who were reluctant to investigate President Trump, but Garland didn’t intercede. That would be an example of a two-tiered system of justice. The law applies to everyone.
It’s going to be a long summer because we’re gonna have to keep repeating, “it’s about what he did after he left office.” We still have the Georgia case at the end of July in which Trump is heard asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes he needed to win. In March 2024 the Manhattans indictment trial begins. I have no idea when the Jan. 6 indictment will come. It may be a Jack Smith trump card. Pun intended.