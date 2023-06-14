I’m a boring retiree with nothing else to do at 2 p.m. but watch the arraignment of Donald J. Trump.
According to the presiding judge, had to follow local rules and not allow cameras anywhere near the proceedings. So, if you got a big kick out of Trump opening his own door the last time, you didn't get to see that this time.
This arraignment is of Donald Trump’s own doing. He’s charged for actions he took after he left office, without the power to declassify documents. He could’ve just turned over what was not his in the first place and we would just be talking about the Manhattan indictment and two others to follow. Trump was not charged for the 197 documents he returned.
The right wants to make it about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton. I guess they forgot that Hillary Clinton turned over her server, was interviewed by the FBI and exonerated.
I don’t know what a private citizen like Hunter Biden has to do with what-aboutism, other than the right thinks it implicates Joe Biden. Bill Barr and John Durham had a lot of time to make their case. They turned up nada, zilch, a big fat zero.
Yes, the Department of Justice is part of the executive branch, but that’s it. You don’t hear Joe Biden calling for Trump to be locked up, like we heard Trump calling for Hillary to be locked up in the 2016 presidential campaign. If Joe Biden had done that, then you would have a case of the president using his office to go after his political opponent.
This is about Jack Smith, representing the United States of America and the decision of the Florida grand jury to indict Donald J. Trump on 37 counts, 31 counts under the Espionage Act.
The 49-page indictment is online and not that difficult to read. It took a slow reader like me about 30 minutes to complete. I’m not hearing Trump supporters denying the charges, they are attacking the FBI and the process.
In all likelihood, Jack Smith is not showing all his cards. He doesn’t have to because his three key witnesses are former Trump lawyers. The prosecutor has audio tapes, video, and witnesses. That’s why the department of justice has a 99.6% conviction rate.
I’m not calling it a slam dunk because a judge could win a delay until after the 2024 election, whereas Trump could win and stop the FBI investigations and pardon himself of the federal charges. One favorable juror could make it a hung jury. A radical judge could decide not to sentence. A look to the future could have the GOP governor of Georgia pardon Mr. Trump. Six years ago, those scenarios would not even be mentioned.
Last week, a Republican asked me to give my humble opinion about whether it was right to indict a political opponent. He emphasized humble because he thought I was unable to give an honest answer. I said that if that was the case, then anyone under suspicion of a criminal indictment could just run for president. I could have said that Trump said he was going to indict his presidential opponent but I didn’t want to beleagure the point.
I guess because I’m always going to be on the defense in a conservative county, I’m known as a Yellowdog Democrat. I’m not going to sell out my principles just to be popular or agreeable. For example, I was asked if I’ve ever voted for a Republican. I said yes, but then I had to give them the name of the person. I then said Rawley McCoy and he said that doesn’t count. But then I made him laugh when I said, “Why because he was reasonable?”
I’m going to go on a limb to say there was no huge protest at the arraignment because the protesters didn’t have the element of surprise. They also saw what happened to the January 6 insurrectionists. It’ll will all be about the talking heads and their should’ve could’ve would’ve.
I’ve been wrong many times before. We’ll see.