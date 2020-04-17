This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
It’s been 35 days since President Trump declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. Yesterday, the administration introduced a 3-phase plan to reopen portions of the nation. It appears “happy talk” takes precedence over massive testing.
I will allow an occasional pat- on- the -back for the successes but there is no winning until a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
I’m not willing to accept a 2%-3% in total mortality, as a price for reopening schools. I don’t side with people like Dr. Phil, who compares the deaths of this terrible disease to automobile crashes. Last month, some were willing to let people like me die to save the stock market. They made it sound like it was the patriotic thing to do. Those people need to read about the last days of breathing for a victim of COVID-19. Not that it would change their mind.
After 9/11, President Bush had a 95% approval rating because of his inclusiveness. For example, the president went to a mosque to say that Islam was not our enemy, the terrorists who misrepresented Allah to commit mass murder were our enemies. Bush didn’t malign his predecessor or the opposition party. Tribalism raised its ugly head after the detour to Iraq.
Solidarity is not in Trump’s vocabulary in his “take no blame…my way or the highway” approach. The president uses the press briefings primarily as a campaign rally (without the usual chants of approval) and to deflect attention away from some bumps in the road. So far, he has blamed the previous administration for emptying the emergency supplies and depleting the ammunition supply. Both are lies. SEE footnote. Then he blames the Democrats for not allowing the treasurer to be the overseer of a $500 coronavirus slush fund. Finally, Trump said he had sole authority to open or close states but then he checked with someone who actually knew better and decided that decision was left up to the governors. He said he would authorize them to use their discretion. Donald J. Trump doesn’t read memos, books, intelligence reports or the Constitution. The briefings are a version of “lather, rinse. Repeat.” If you saw Monday’s briefing Friday’s is a carbon copy of all the others i.e. “I was left with nothing, my administration did everything right, it was beautiful. We have the best, and we are leaving the WTO and not funding W.H.O. right in the middle of a pandemic.”
There are a couple of things I would like to see investigated. Yesterday, when a reporter asked Dr. Brix a question about the shortage of testing. She let it slip that the lack of testing was due to it not being profitable enough for private labs. It was at the end and before a follow-up question could be asked, President Trump ended the briefing.
Times of Israel is reporting that the Trump administration reached out to Israel in November of 2019 about an imminent pandemic threat. The story claims kept it silent due to re-election and the stock market.
I’m sure if a reporter asks about the Times of Israel story, Trump will say he knew nothing about it, just like he knew nothing about the Peter Navarro's memo or his name is printed on the stimulus checks.
Two of my favorite authors/journalists, Fareed Zakaria and Tom Friedman said that a global response will be necessary to defeat the virus, medically and economically. We used to lead that effort but in the last 3 and half years, it’s been an America first approach. Unfortunately, that opens the door for China to be that country, they will be the first to recover and they have the resources to help those struggling. They both agreed that China should be punished after the planet recovers but now, we need their scientists, technology and other resources to pull out of this mess. We need other nations to side with our demand that China closes down its wet markets. It might take a WWII Marshall Plan project to restore the globe to where it was before e the pandemic. Debt forgiveness for the smaller developing countries is a must if we want future trading partners.
Our city/county officials will be making a decision (based on the governor’s guidance) shortly and possibly as soon as Monday about when, if, and how much of our city/country will reopen. I have admired all of their responses to the many questions put before them. They have followed the CDC’s guidelines. We went from no masks to wear a mask and from 50 people allowed to gather to 10 people and now it’s no contact if possible. Whatever they do, I don’t see myself eating at a restaurant, shopping inside a store, or going inside a post office or a church, until I see data of no outbreaks after the all-clear is given. Don’t be offended, if I don’t shake your hand and or ask you to keep your distance. I’m in five of the heavy risk for complications category.
https://www.npr.org/2016/04/29/476048024/fact-check-has-president-obama-depleted-the-military
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/apr/08/donald-trump/trump-said-obama-admin-left-him-bare-stockpile-wro/
