This blog represents the views of the author alone and not the newspaper.
For years I have been saying that we are in a culture war when it comes to guns, race, and the status quo.
Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision that protected the rights of gay and transgender workers surprised me because I was under the impression that was already the law.
I certainly wasn’t surprised Kavanaugh, Alito, and Thomas voted against it. Those three are not fans of the 14th Amendment. This will put a dent on the religious freedom cases up the road.
The protests, removing elements of the confederacy, and policing are part of this culture war are involved in. We are struggling to decide if we are going to accept the status quo, incremental changes, or change right now. I say that because it seems the same people are always on opposite sides of those issues. Myself included.
The protests were evitable after another unarmed detained black man was killed by the police. The looting. destruction and police brutality afterward were a subplot because most of the protests were peaceful and so was the policing.
We can all agree Officer Chauvin was properly charged with 2th degree homicide and chokeholds should be barred. Now let’s work on using deadly force procedures. It will be difficult because there are so many guns out there so an officer assumes that their suspect is armed. That’s not a good mindset, to begin with. On the opposite side, I hope the officer doesn’t automatically assume I am armed and intend to do him hard, no matter how belligerent I am. Something along the lines of no weapons, a misdemeanor, and minimal resistance means everyone will live to see another day.
I can tell some of the things floating around on social media is not helping matters because it just scapegoats the blame on a political party. I saw one the other day saying the mayor is democrat, the governor is democrat and the attorney general is democrat, there is your problem. Really! Did those three individuals have a policy that allowed a police officer to put his knee on a suspect’s throat for over eight minutes? The fight over mitigating and extenuating circumstances are not about political affiliation.
I have to plead ignorance on the military base closing issue because I had no idea that ten of them were named after confederate generals. And I was stationed at two of those forts. Why would American forts be named after enemy officers? This issue was initiated by the Defense Department in light of today’s circumstances but strongly rebuked by the president. With only five months to go for this administration, I think the defense department will wait a few months before proceeding.
As for the issue of the “nameless soldier” in Deleon Plaza, it is still in the hands of people who won’t budge off their talking points. You know them: don’t erase history or you are deemed to repeat it, slippery slope [ exaggerations follow] leave our heritage alone, in which they should use the word “my” instead of “our.”
Initially, I was against removal because it was a landmark a “nameless soldier” and a work of art. Just last week, I learned that in 1912 the statue was a “sacred cause” of establishing “a white man’s country.” According to Laura Mannina, a history professor at the University of Houston-Victoria. Now, I can’t look myself in the mirror and say I didn’t know. Do I want to preserve racism with a statue to remind someone it should have never happened? If you want a statue, you want to glorify not to take a lesson. Do I want to unearth graveyards or destroy property? No, but public lands should not glorify racists or traitors. Let’s take it on a case by case basis. Heritage? Who’s heritage?
Now, the above is my opinion and negotiating points because I know the chances of the statue being removed are slim. There are the costs and alternative location. I like to conclude by saying that the Marshall Plan of WWII knew that history would try and repeat itself if the Nazi symbols were not destroyed and forbidden by law. I guess that’s the difference between condoning and remembering.
The people I know who are against the removal of any confederate symbol are not racists; they remember how our history books glorified the southern soldiers of the Civil War. They traced their ancestry and were proud that their grandfather was a military officer in the confederacy. I can remember some of my co-workers calling anyone north of the Red River, Yankees. In fact, just before 9/11, I can remember people hating New Yorkers, not because of political affiliation but because they were Yankees.
We are so divided that we can’t even come to a consensus on social distancing. Covid-19 is spreading and we are getting complacent. On one hand, we condone the Trump administration for having a rally this weekend during a virus spike but barely mention the protesters. We can split hairs by saying one was outdoors and many were wearing masks but can we really?
