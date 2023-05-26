You can walk up to any Republican in the United States, and they will say that they are a conservative. Yet, the 30% MAGAs will argue that if you are not in lockstep with their beliefs, you are a RINO. They’ll take their vote, but not their ideas.
Prior to President Reagan, conservatives were known as country club Republicans. It was those Republicans who put smaller government, less regulations and a balanced budget at the forefront, even though they continued to lose elections.
I remember during the 15 attempts to become House Speaker fiasco, the national media kept calling those who voted against McCarthy, conservatives. Those who voted initially for McCarthy were called traditional establishment Republicans.
The media said the conservatives (Freedom Caucus) were radical and the Freedom Caucus wore it as a badge of honor.
The media was right, the backbenchers became the leaders of the current GOP. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz became people speaker McCarthy has to contend with if he expects to get anything done. In fact, the disgraced George Santos is a coveted vote.
I have never called myself a liberal, or anything else, other than a Democrat. I think that’s what differentiates us from the GOP, but the media needs us to have label. I think it’s because the party is so diverse we cannot be a one label fits all party.
I called the Bill Pozzi show this morning to welcome him back from his three day visit to California and to have a little input on Democrat Friday.
Emett Alvarez wanted to talk about the debt limit, so I stated that I think it should be a clean bill because we should not negotiate our faithfulness and credit. Pay the bills we created and then we can debate a budget. Emett later said on another show that I was a “my way or the highway” but isn’t that what the House proposed?
Bill didn’t want to talk about Paxton or the sentencing of the Oathkeeper leader, so he steered the conversation to Trump becoming our 47th president. I didn’t want to dignify that, so I wished them a good weekend.
I read the post election letters to the editor. They were just a bunch of right wing talking points with the mention of George Soros, Democrats being Marxist/socialist and liberal indoctrination. The letters also criticized the Victoria Advocate for what they perceived a political bias hit piece. And this was after their candidates won.
And rumor has it that one candidate was flying a confederate flag and a “Let’s go Brandon flag,” but conveniently took it down just before filing for the school board position. I didn’t find any documented proof, but if I had, I would have written a letter to the editor. That would’ve been a good question to ask at the debates.
I know how conservative is defined in the dictionary, but in reality it’s all about perception. I know a couple of Democrats who called themselves conservative Democrats. I suspect they are fiscal conservatives, rather than social conservatives.
Wrong, or right, I separate the MAGAs from the moderates by identifying them as such. The MAGAs are the election deniers, pro-insurrectionists and hard-core Trumpers. They tend to be more libertarian.
Front-runners Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis call themselves conservatives. They both want to pardon the Jan. 6 domestic terrorists on day one, so is that a conservative position? That’s where the confusion comes in. Republicans used to be pro business, yet Ron DeSantis will go after the free market to make a political point. Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis goes too far on abortion.