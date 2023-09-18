It would be very remiss of me not to mention last week’s local fiasco between the former county chair and the local Democratic party.
I don’t have any inside knowledge about current events, because I haven’t been to a local meeting since the old Democratic local party folded about a couple of years ago. Before that, I was very much involved by attending every meeting and several special meetings. After COVID, we lost attendance, so the motion to disband won. I voted to continue, and so did Emett.
I watched Woodrow Wilson Wagner’s passionate speech at the Commissioners Court and later that night I saw a brief clip on KAVU. I listened to Mr. Wagner’s version on both of the RW talk shows. I was not impressed with the latter because I thought he capitulated way too much. I also read what our outstanding former chair, Patricia Tally, wrote on her timeline and in our newspaper.
I’m not completely in the dark.
I don’t know any Republican who doesn’t call themselves a conservative, so that’s where the confusion comes in. I did an AI search to no avail for the current correct definition of conservative.
The answer I received from ChatGPT: “The definition of a conservative can vary depending on the context and political landscape. In general, a conservative is someone who tends to support traditional values, limited government intervention in the economy, and often holds more traditional or traditionalist views on social issues. However, it’s important to note that the specific beliefs and priorities of conservatives can vary widely, and political ideologies are complex and can evolve over time. Therefore, it’s best to consider the specific context and the individual or group in question when discussing what it means to be a conservative today.”
I remember the news outlets kept calling the anti-McCarthy for House speaker conservatives. Those in favor of McCarthy were called the more traditional republicans. I keep saying that the libertarians hijacked the GOP.
The Ken Paxton impeachment trial threw me for another loop. The witnesses against Paxton were button down, God-fearing, right-wing Christians, who voted for Trump and Paxton. Those witnesses are no longer conservatives, they are now labeled RINOs. The old conservatives would have considered a Texas Ranger’s word as gospel. The Ranger is now part of the weaponized law enforcement.
I know you’re probably asking, “What’s that got to do with last week’s fiasco?" I’m getting down to basics.
Mr. Wagner’s main objection was the lack of inclusiveness, but the local club never had a “need not apply” attitude for joining. It takes two to tango.
He wanted us to embrace conservativism in order to attract more candidates who reflect the 73% conservative county. He also wanted us to include more religion in the local party.
I understand what Mr. Wagner was talking about, but...
I can’t, and I never will, speak for the party. Mr. Wagner may be well intended, but I will only vote for someone who shares my values. I keep my politics secular, and I don’t wear my religion on my sleeve. I don’t consider conservatism God-given, especially since today the definition gatekeepers of conservatism are the MAGAs, Libertarians and Freedom Caucus. The conservative Democrats would be RINOs in the current GOP.
I submitted the Pope’s words last week, but it’s worth repeating: “Pope Francis has blasted the 'backwardness' of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.
From what I’m reading on Facebook and chat groups, the local Dems will be out and about registering voters. This idea of them being in disarray is false.
My favorite conservative, the late Rawley McCoy found a gold mine of votes on the south side, in his mayoral victory. In a four-man race, he received over 51% of the votes. He didn’t wear his conservativism or religion on his sleeve. Rawley was a regular at our breakfast meeting and continued after he was elected. He was the real deal.
The elections are fair in Victoria County and data shows that registered Dems don’t vote proportionately as their counterparts for various reasons. That’s our own fault! I understand Dems candidates not wanting to put up the money to file in a 73% conservative majority county and voters not having a candidate they favor. It’s a tall mountain to climb, but like the lottery, we can’t win if we don’t play.
On another note
I listened to a little bit of the Bill Pozzi show this (Monday) morning and I want to commend him for sticking to the truth about the Paxton impeachment. Bill acknowledges that Republicans impeached Paxton for the most part, not Dems. Bill also said he might have abused his office, but that’s for law enforcement. I don’t agree with Bill, because he should have been removed. It’s not over, because the FBI still investigating Paxton. The Texas AG took a play from the Trump playbook … delay, threaten and delay again.