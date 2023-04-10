To say that the GOP had a bad week would be a understatement. The week was so bad that the Trump indictment was about fourth on the list of bad outcomes for the party.
The GOP does not have a budget because the MAGA part of the party is not interested in economic matters, they are more into the social issues. The establishment Republicans do not want to alienate that group.
As the Sunday talk show pundits put it, “The GOP is hemorrhaging independents, young voters, women and suburbanites with their archaic abortion laws. For example, justices Kavanaugh and Alito said the Dobbs decision was meant to turn the abortion issue back to the states, but U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas wants to ban medication abortion nationwide. This issue might go to the Supreme Court, where the justices saw what the outcome of Dobbs did politically.
Last week, the young voters of Wisconsin came out in droves to give Judge Janet Protasiewicz an 11-point win over her conservative opponent and gave the liberals a 4-3 majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Wisconsin is the swingiest of swing states. Trump topped Biden, 49.6% to 48.9% in 2020. Some Wisconsin Republican legislators quickly threatened to impeach her, if she ruled unfavorably to their liking.
After 122 mass shootings this year, Florida decided to go permit-less carry and then Tennessee expelled two black Democrats in true Jim Crow fashion from the state Legislature.
The Tennessee GOP-controlled Legislature were one vote shy of expelling a white woman who joined in the protest against the lack of gun violence legislation.
Yes, I said Jim Crow fashion because it brought back memories of the late 1950s and early 1960s.
The two Tennessee representatives will likely be reinstated by their City Council or a special election, but that does not excuse the authoritarian methods the GOP used.
What’s next? Will Florida and Texas start issuing guns at birth?
The two incidents shined a big old spotlight on how far the GOP will go to satisfy their NRA masters.
Not to be left out of the spotlight, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would pardon former Marine Sgt. Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder of a BLM protester.
Conservatives blamed the Austin district attorney for bringing charges against Perry. They said the DA was backed by George Soros. That’s their talking point nowadays. Conservatives seem to forget, Sgt. Perry got his due process and a jury convicted him, not the DA.
I was not surprised that Justice Clarence Thomas received lavish gifts, but the amount and his explanation sure did surprise me. Justices Thomas and Alito used to travel to California for a conservative summit paid for by the Koch Bros. The duck hunt attended by the late Justice Scalia with Dick Cheney prior to a court case involving the vice president was well known. Justice Scalia refused to recuse himself.
The Supreme Court doesn’t really have any ethics rules since they police themselves. They fill out sources of income, but they are not required to state the amount. Justice Thomas didn’t bother to include the $800,000 his wife received from Harlan Crow. Thomas said he never discussed politics with his wife or matters that came before the court with Mr. Crow. He didn’t know he had to report the lavish gifts. The height of naivete would be alarming, if I believed Justice Thomas.
Justice Thomas will not be impeached because Republicans control the House. The votes in the Senate to remove will not be there.
I hope CBS’s 60 Minutes learned a lesson when they invited Marjorie Taylor Greene for a interview. They lost 30% of their audience. Politically, MTG made the independents cringe when she said all Democrats were pedophiles.
I believe that only 6% of voters are true independents, although polls say it is more like 40%. I think most of the independents are disgruntled Republicans. On the day of voting, so-called Independents usually vote Republican. That’s changing. I cannot see a swing Democrat.
It doesn’t take a genius to know what Democrats and Republicans think about the Trump indictment. A lot of Democrats can’t wait for the day they see Trump in a jump suit with the letters “DOC” stamped on the back.
Republicans think every time a conservative gets indicated, it’s a George Soros witch-hunt.
I can’t believe Donald Trump is down to a 25% approval rating but has a 21 point lead on Floriday Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest rival. The indictment has taken a toll on most Republicans, but not the loyal 30% MAGAs.
I’m going to close this blog with a little housekeeping.
Last week, I was taken to task at least once every day by local right-wing talk radio hosts. I’m a big boy and I take as well as I give, so the name calling didn’t bother me a bit. If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen, I always say.
I never hesitate to call myself a biased, Obama Democrat. My blog represents my views and, not necessarily the views of the local, state or national party or this county.
Lately, I’ve been accused of espousing hate. I strongly disagree, but if you have evidence, I’m willing to give it some consideration because that’s not my intention.