I’ve known since the early 1990s that the black community used the term woke to describe an educated black person who knew the meaning of social injustice.
The term was coined in the 1940s but was recently used in 2014 by BLM, during the Ferguson, Missouri, protests.
Woke has been co-opted and weaponized by the GOP to demean progressives and, quite frankly, anyone who disagrees with their point of view. It’s part of their “owning the libs” strategy.
The terms woke, cancel culture, white privilege and defund the police are grouped together to describe their opponents on the left by sitting governors, lawmakers and rightwing pundits.
The new term for “woke” quickly trickled down to the rank and file.
A couple of days ago, (as I was listening to the Bill Pozzi radio show) I was awakened (no pun intended) by the constant mentioning of my name, as an example of someone being woke.
I was mentioned as a pro-abortion, progressive who was proponent of cancel culture and white privilege.
I am a “sticks and stones” type of person who considers the source, because I realize I’m fair game.
Well, I don’t like being lied about.
Let’s discuss these assertions.
I don’t discuss abortion on a social level but I do discuss the politics, e.g., Dobbs v. Roe v. Wade.
I don’t consider myself a progressive. I am a left-of-center Obama Democrat, whatever that means.
I’m not an activist who boycotts Walmart or Chick-fil-A. I think cancellations are business decisions.
I joke about white privilege, but I have never used it to prove a serious point.
I called in to defend myself, and that’s … that.
Republicans have gone to using dog whistles because they don’t like to be called racists.
They have been calling Democrats socialists, Marxists, communists and fascists without any repercussions because we have become immune to that baseless name-calling.
I’m sure it’s the same on their side when we go to name-calling.
James Carville called us out for indulging in “wokeness” in the defund-the-police movement, but that quickly died on its own accord.
Republicans are using “woke” as an excuse to scare their followers into believing CRT is being taught at the grade school level. I have asked several times for evidence. Show me a textbook or a lesson plan. I am still waiting.
Public education is the current battleground, as right-wingers intend to fill school boards with their ilk. They are using the term “liberal indoctrination” to ban books and set their own set of values and agenda. Governor Abbott will help the cause with his “school choice“ programs.
I remember when General Milley disagreed with the GOP’s accusations of the woke military. The general said, “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white.”
I don’t believe in labels because the definitions change over time, and oftentimes they are mischaracterized. I’m also a realist because I know they are used to describe persons or agendas in real time: “It’s not your daddy’s party” comes to mind.
I know when Republicans use the term “woke” they use it in the pejorative. It means that you want abortion on demand; you want to take conservatives' free speech and freedom of religion away; you want to take their guns; you are anti-law enforcement; and you are for open borders, because you want all those future Democrats. They live in an echo chamber.
Four years ago, Republicans were obsessed with the word “swamp” because Trump used the word constantly. It’s not used so much nowadays, because seven (and counting) of Trump’s inner circle have gone to jail or headed that way, three of his personal lawyers have been disbarred or investigated for crimes and his CFO is in Rikers Island serving time in the city's jail. That’s the definition of swamp.
I love my Republican friends, but I’ve got to keep them at bay by fact checking them and listening for and interpreting their dog whistles.