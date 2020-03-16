I have made no secret about my disdain — no, hatred — of Greg Abbott. I have seen enough evidence that he isn’t a Republican; he is a far-right libertarian who would eliminate almost all government. He is a disciple of James Buchanan, an economist whose theories would return the United States to the dystopian times of the Gilded Age and Robber Barons.
This reflection of Buchanan’s public policy theories and other behaviors runs counter to Abbott swaddling embrace of Christianity on the campaign trail or as he runs his office. I have called Abbott ugly on the inside and out and stand by that characterization.
On Friday, the Texas Tribune reported that Abbott announced several measures to address the Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic, including drive-through testing in San Antonio ahead of expansion to other cities. But, in signing this paperwork, the Trib’s photo (used here under Creative Commons license) shows Abbott holding it up for all to see just like his hero, the Russian asset Trump. He also mimics Trump’s hand gestures. Little good his proclamation will do for those who need care for this, or for that matter any other disease, because Abbott still refuses to expand the state’s Medicaid program. That leaves Texas as a state with one of the highest proportions of uninsured in that nation.
As the Covid-19 cases spread, I wonder how those ill with the respiratory disease will get care. Without Medicaid, the poorest of us will either forgo care to ride out the disease on their own or will go into hideous debt to pay for the medical care needed to stay alive. For this disease, it will be the poor elderly who bear the brunt of Abbott’s “Christianity.”
We’ve all read the United States’ Declaration of Independence and know that the opening lines call for establishing a government to bring us “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” But what if government and governors like Abbott fail us — as Abbott is doing continually? And, even worse, has pushed through Texas supporting a Convention of the States to change the U.S. Constitution to reflect Buchanan’s type of government. The Declaration states, “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
It’s not enough that Abbott and those of his ilk be defeated later this year. It’s critical that the Convention of the States, a threat to a modern representative republic like ours, be prevented. It’s almost too late, but voting out Abbott and others on the right wing is a start. Otherwise, it isn’t just the Coronavirus that will kill us. It will be Abbott’s Christianity.
