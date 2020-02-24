It’s been a long time since I’ve penned observations on this blog. The last time I posted was June and community members of the Advocate’s advisory board deemed the essence of the post inflammatory. The so-called violation of the Advocate’s community was a political cartoon excoriating Trump. The Advocate’s employees on the committee didn’t see the cartoon as inflammatory but righteously pulled the cartoon over the lack of permission from the copyright holder. I agreed that, because my attempts to secure permission failed, the decision was acceptable. I hold no ill feelings toward anyone involved but it sure made me gun shy about posting political positions about which I am particularly passionate.
Make no mistake. My anger, angst and hatred of Trump and the Republicans remains unabated. Over these eight months, I have decided I will no longer try to change minds that won’t be changed. However, I am pledged by conscience to do maximum hurt to the Republican agenda. Whether I do it by posting here remains to be seen inasmuch and I have other interests.
But, as I type this on a late February afternoon, I am sitting in the living room of a house on an eco-tourism ranch and retreat center. I am not roughing it; I have all the comforts of home except access to the World Wide Web. This kind of isolation is both unsettling and yet comforting. It’s not the political fray I miss. It’s the lack of easy access to my Adobe Photoshop and to be able to Google information. Or to put on music from any one of several websites. Or, to answer questions like the population of Beeville, Texas. Or, getting routings from Google Maps. You get the picture, right? That we’re attached to the Web for some of the most basic things in our daily life. In fact, I won’t be able to post this blog entry until I will have gotten home Monday.
It’s been nice to see the ranch and the efforts to raise a small herd of cattle with best practices for sustainability. I’ve had the pleasure of watching all manner of birds enjoy the feeders outside our front door and just a few feet from our porch. I’ve enjoyed giving carrots to a small herd of Mediterranean miniature mules. I marveled at the water catchment system so ecologically friendly.
But what happens when I say, “Hey Google?” Crickets.
Oh, wait. I do hear crickets. Real ones. What a pleasure.
