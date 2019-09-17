I am making my return to the Victoria blogosphere short.
It seems that one of the biggest hypocrites in America today is Twitter, Jack Dorsey’s contribution to the decline of any coherent discourse. Several months ago, I posted from a now-suspended personal Twitter account the statement that John Cornyn was a prostitute for the petroleum industry as well as for other interests. Only I used a different word that prostitute. A coarser but no less accurate word. Twitter, no doubt at the pristine and pure behest of the politically virginal senator, suspended my account and told me that to be reinstated I’d have to remove the tweet. I refused. I thought it quite accurate. When I told my wife about it, she was outraged. She thought that labeling Cornyn with the job title of that profession was a despicable insult — to the workers in "the oldest profession."
I’ve written and tweeted Dorsey, of course, to no avail. Twitter, like Facebook, has contributed to the horror of the tRump administration in countless ways— including letting the Russian bots divide us and hosting tRump’s hatred itself. Thus it was yesterday day that I saw Dr. Barry Schapiro’s tweet responding to Mike “Hee Haw” Huckabee with a put down that nailed it. I’ve cleaned up the language for this post, but you all know what those words are. I know some of you don’t approve of them and don’t use them, and that’s fine.
But, and here’s the point: Schapiro’s account is still live and not suspended. But tRump's with his hate speech, and Cornyn with his lies, are still active.
And Jack Dorsey and Twitter remain hypocrites and as much offal as tRump, his administration and his supporters.
