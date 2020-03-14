While the Corona virus and Covid-19 consume most of the news, I hope one other issue in Victoria doesn’t get pushed aside and forgotten — and that is the Victoria ISD’s replacement of an after-school program and a contract extension for the superintendent.
As I understand it, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd recommended that Right at School, a for-profit company, replace the YMCA of the Golden Crescent’s offering for after-school care. That move came at the end of 2019 and blindsided YMCA officials. In Advocate reporter Samantha Douty’s Dec. 28 posting, Shepherd’s said “It goes all the way back to my listening and learning tour at the district about a year and a half ago.”
That’s as specific as it got and, according to William Oliver, the Y’s CEO, neither Shepherd nor anyone from the district contacted him. Instead, he didn’t get to talk to the school board until this past week, according to Douty’s March 12 story. This is also where we learned Ross Mansker said “it was the first time in the 10 years he had been on the board that he learned about the program.”
In that March 12 story, Shepherd got another bite of the apple to defend his stealth attack on a local nonprofit by adding the program would be more economical for parents. Even more, a day later, we learn he gets a contract extension.
Now maybe it’s just me, but something here is off kilter.
No matter how detailed Shepherd’s presentation was to the board, the very fact that the Y didn’t get fair warning is despicable and under-handed. It’s possible the school officials participated in a sneak attack on the Y because they knew if their plan got out, there would have been community backlash. It was preferable, I guess, to spare the board members from the pressure they’d get from constituents by making their vote a fiat accompli. How hard could it be with a pliant board — a board, perhaps, with other members as ignorant as the veteran board member who admitted he knew nothing about the program?
This whole scenario inexcusable. Period. While I recognize the school board is a representative body that doesn’t need to bring every decision to the public for a vote, the nature of this decision was one that cried for taking the temperature of the stakeholders, be they the parents affected or the organizations impacted. What occurred is not only a major failure but one that reeks of self-interest. What makes this worse is that, by granting the superintendent a contract extension, the school board ratifies this management style — a style I would call autocratic rather than collaborative leadership.
I saw a lot of this in Amarillo and I know that it’s aided and abetted by the lack of sunshine enshrined in a variety of the laws and regulations covering education in Texas. Those codify the ability to thwart openness, but that doesn’t mean that a board and school administration can’t be voluntarily transparent. I hope that people running for school boards and their constituents look at this as an example of how not to do things.
