It’s Sunday afternoon in a medium-sized town in anywhere USA. Sam Salez Man kisses his wife and kids before driving to the airport. He parks, checks in and takes a commuter airline flight to the near-by hub. Four hours later, he has flown to his prospect’s city, checked in to his high-end hotel that caters to the road warrior class and has reviewed his information for a sales meeting in the morning. After a breakfast (not included), he checks out, drives his rental car to the prospect’s office to make his pitch. And, then, sale or no sale, he repeats some form of this routine until Friday. In some cases, Sam wines and dines a client or prospect, a form of the business world’s bribery to make sales. Then he returns home for an all-to-short weekend.
For decades, this scenario, or one similar, has unfolded in thousands of homes across the nation. How much does each of these forays costs and how much does those costs of these exercises add to the price at the end of the production line? How much does this routine affect the quality of life, the environment and our nation’s infrastructure to support this commerce?
But, in mid-March, the world’s commerce like this grounded on the shoals of the novel Corona Virus and Covid-19. The world economy is retracting and governments across the globe are seeking ways to make sure the result isn’t complete collapse. One thing is sure: Life will never be the same. What isn’t sure is what it will look like after the danger has passed and we seek a new normal.
If we are smart as a nation, and that’s up for debate, we can re-arrange the economy and adapt.
Here are some of the things I can see as scenarios:
Sam Salez Man’s customers and prospects have done business with him for years, drawn to his product(s) through that personal relationship built over the years with personal meals, drinks and gifts. In the new normal, with the economic pressure to recover from the pandemic, decisions will become more objective and rational. Specifications will be drawn up and followed. Using such applications as Skype, Zoom, Face Time or Google Hangouts to have either face-to-face conversations or virtual multi-person meetings, Sam won’t need to travel. Prices should drop and the overhead normally passed on will reduce the price — in part, driven by the pressure from the product’s virtues.
Fewer passengers will mean fewer fights and lower air pollution levels. Other changers will roll through our economy as we learn that doing things differently not only work, but doing things the new way also works to our advantage. Here are some more examples.
While Amazon may have re-instituted a stay-at-home class, in our area of Texas we learn that HEB can provide groceries without us going to the store and there may be a shift to curbside and delivery. The old becomes new again as I reminisce about groceries being delivered to my grandmother’s house in the 1950s. And the air in Victoria and elsewhere becomes cleaner and the street less crowded.
Grocery and other shopping will not only endure this paradigm shift, so will other activities. In-person visits for other types of service where no physical interaction is needed will become more routine: lawyers, therapists, accountants and their clients won’t need to leave their homes.
Movie theaters will need to brace for this paradigm shift. People will learn that staying home has advantages.
If we’re lucky, we’ll see more civic engagement as governmental units not only stream their meetings but learn to provide secure voting from our homes.
I’ve brainstormed a little bit here, but I’d sure be interested in seeing if others agree or have a different vision of these musings.
