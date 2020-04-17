The Corona virus crisis has revealed a disturbing and troubling contradiction in our “Americanism.”
We relish our shibboleth that we pull together in a crisis, going above and beyond our normal way of doing things to help our neighbors. And yet, those pressuring officials to “re-open” our economy shows a disdain that amounts to an assault on one’s neighbors. It is the exact opposite of that paradigm that says we’re our brothers’ — and sisters’ — keepers. It is acting with self-interest and greed without regard for the consequences.
Put bluntly: The restrictions of our social interactions need to be tightened — not loosened. We’re nearing peaks in several areas when community spread is the highest. It is ignoring the best of public health practices and puts both friends and strangers at risk. The restrictions on gatherings and practicing social distancing are not taking away your rights when your behavior affects my right to not be infected. Until we have sufficient testing and a vaccine in place, we must limit the spread of the virus using the techniques now in place. In short, you do not have the right to interact with others when it could kill someone else.
