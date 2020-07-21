I’ve been quite delinquent in posting a blog, but who wants to hear more about COVID? My last post was in March and we’re still in the thick of it in the sense “we’re not back to normal”.
But….you have to ask yourself “will our old normal ever be the same anymore”?
I’m not sure I’m qualified to even begin to answer that.
COVID has been life changing for many individuals, families and businesses. Unlike our parents during the Great Depression, this country had never faced such a challenging time and that includes the tragedy of 9/11. Months later, we are still facing an unseen enemy that we’ve yet to conquer completely.
I do believe, however, this will end and it won’t be much longer before a vaccine is ready to go. I have great faith in not only our country, but in our people. At least, most of them. The rioters are causing havoc and destruction, but it seems no one is strong enough to shut them down. Our country is moving into territory that’s really scary with all the political correctness, and politicians tip toeing around every issue.
I am old enough to remember all the protests of the 60’s and believe we all have the freedom to peacefully protest anything we don’t believe in. The operative word here is PEACEFULLY. I was around during the segregation issue and Martin Luther King believed in peaceful protests and accomplished so much. There was no destruction, no killing, no defacing property or stealing from stores. What we are seeing now is plain and simple lawlessness of bad people and nothing to do with the peaceful protestors. The violence absolutely MUST end so our country can heal and move forward.
Danny is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Marine Corps.
While he was serving, we had many young people protesting that war and wanted to bring our soldiers home. They felt it was a senseless war. I agreed at the time because I did want him home.
Until young people quit whining and begin trying to solve issues, they’re just still whining and doing nothing. If you don’t like what you’re seeing, get to work and make some changes. Pay attention to what so many volunteers and health care professionals have done to fight this pandemic. They’re actively fighting against this monster and trying to heal, help and make a difference. Can you say you’ve done anything to help? I know I haven’t and I’m ashamed. We can all do more.
It’s going to take each one of us to ask “what can I do to help?
What kind of country do I want for my family and grandchildren?” Young people….what kind of future do you want? Give that some serious thought and see what answers and solutions you come up with.
Until my next post, Danny and I are still slowin down and hope you do the same. Until then, compliment a friend, do something kind for a stranger and count your many blessings.
