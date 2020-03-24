We are in the midst of the Coronavirus nationwide, but as everyone is aware, Victoria has thus far, until today, been free of any diagnosed cases. We now have three confirmed cases.
I am very proud of our community for following the guidelines suggested by the CDC and truly believe we may get lucky and avoid this virus more than most cities. We are so blessed with such a caring, compassionate community of individuals that are helping in any way they can to make this isolation as painless as possible.
Danny and I are staying very close to home except for an occasional trip to town to buy the items necessary for us. Prescriptions, fresh fruit and flowers for me to plant in our yard. I’m happy to see that most restaurants are doing carry out, Lowe’s is open and my favorite spot, Hobby Lobby, is still open. That being said, if you visit an open business, you will see that everyone continues to honor the distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Many shelves in the grocery stores still remain bare (especially for toilet paper!). I cannot wrap my head around the fact that individuals continue to hoard toilet paper and other items like hand sanitizers, bleach and Clorox wipes. It’s like they believe this pandemic is going to last months on end!
I’ve always tried to be a positive person and I believe that this virus will be around for weeks, but there will be an end to this pandemic and all our lives will go back to normal. Instead of taking the attitude of how challenging this is or how bored to tears you are, make something positive out of a tough situation. ENJOY your spouse, enjoy your young children (even the teenagers), read more, try new recipes for dinner, sit outside and enjoy the birds singing and the hummingbirds arriving.
If you don’t have a playlist on your Iphone, create one and buy an inexpensive amplifier (you can find those for as little as $10 or more) and listen to music outside and enjoy a cold beverage. Talk about your future and the places you want to visit and the sights you’d like to see. Create a bucket list, no matter what age you are. As you’ve heard the saying so many times, “if life gives you lemons, make some lemonade”. I follow that but try to add a little extra (like mint from my herb garden).
We have not experienced what our parents or grandparents experienced, so count yourself very lucky. We have not experienced a great depression, we have not fought in major wars or had to ration food like during WWII.
Danny fought in Vietnam, but most Americans at home did not have to sacrifice anything. It was those fine, young men and women, who paid the price, just like the wars in the Middle East. Those brave men and women and their families have paid the price and it’s been huge. This is why we honor the military. They’ve sacrificed everything.
I ask everyone in closing, to remember how blessed we are in our hometown and to do something kind for someone in need. Show patience and understanding during this time and more importantly, share.
Share food to someone in your family or someone you know in need, or a charitable organization. Call your family every day to check on them and tell them how much you love them.
I hope we can unite as a nation and stay strong and optimistic about the future of a great nation. We will look back and be able to say:
“We made it through the great pandemic of 2020 and came through it a stronger and more united country and people."
God Bless.
