A new year has just begun. Christmas is over for another year. If you’re of the same mindset as me, I couldn’t wait to put away what few decorations I put out this year and get our house back to normal.
As we celebrated Christmas, I watched as all the gifts were opened and took great joy in the smiles and excitement of my grandchildren. Fifteen minutes later, everything was back to normal. Just like it didn’t happen. The best part of this Christmas was just being with family and extended family and catching up. Conversations were wonderful and we had a great time just sharing the occasion together. It gave me food for thought for the holidays next year. I’ve even talked with our children about the “excessiveness” of Christmas with all the gifts and most everyone is guilty of this. Both of my children agreed with me.
With the arrival of 2020 and a brand new year, I’ve made a decision.
Of course, I’d love to lose weight, get fit, quit spending, start saving more and all those other cliches we use for resolutions. But, I want something more.
My resolutions are to simplify, and more importantly, get back to some of the basic lessons my parents taught us as children. You can’t always get everything you want, you should always have empathy for those less fortunate than you, lend a hand to people in need, always share and more importantly, be kind to everyone. None of these cost a dime and they define you as a human being more than you know. We should never forget these important values.
Next Christmas, we’ll take a trip together (no toys, just the experience of us being together as a family). Next Christmas, we’ll talk about what we love about our traditions, the love of family and its importance, and why we celebrate this wonderful holiday.
All this being said, I want 2020 to be about what I can personally do to help people more with acts of kindness and generosity, remembering to give praise for my amazing blessings (and I have so many) and to teach my grandchildren about limitations. Whether it’s cell phone, internet or computer time. I fear that social media is making our children of today less social, less confident and with some young people, more violent with the war games they play.
I’m older, and while I love technology and know it’s beneficial in so many ways, I would ask parents to limit the time their children spend on social media and tech devices. Enjoy meals as a family, with conversation and a genuine interest of what’s going on with your child’s school, friends, and what’s happening in the world today. Discuss issues and help them understand they may have friends they don’t always agree with, but that shouldn’t affect a friendship. Teach them everyone is entitled to their values and opinions without fear or conflict. Never judge anyone. Somehow, we’re missing some of this in today's society. Let’s bring it back.
This year will be a stellar year, and I’m more excited than I’ve ever been. I believe great things will happen this year for everyone. I can feel it in my bones and know it to be true. So, keep your head up, look forward to every day, count your blessings every morning before getting out of bed and be excited about what the day will bring.
Until next post, compliment a stranger, help someone in need and try to slow down and see the beauty that surrounds us every day. Danny and I will continue with our “slowin down” and facing each new day with anticipation of good things to come and counting our many blessings.
