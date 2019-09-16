WOW! I have absolutely no idea what happened to summer. After a busy time traveling, babysitting a little and enjoying the season, we are now entering fall and it’s my favorite season. I love the pumpkins, putting up my decorations (both inside and outside) and enjoy getting ready for our annual family Thanksgiving feast.
I made a final promise to our wonderful mother that I would try my hardest to keep all six brothers and sisters connected after she went to be with the Lord. I intend to keep my part of this promise for as long as I’m physically able. So far, so good. Actually, I’m a little surprised every time the nurse at my doctor visit tells me I have the blood pressure of a 30-year-old! No hypertension, high cholesterol or heart issues. I’m totally amazed! When I was employed with the radio stations, I always told Cindy I’d be dead by 65 and she’d just laugh and tell me I’ll probably outlive everyone who was near my age.
She may be right, after all….I’m past 65 by a few years and still going strong. Glad I didn’t place a money bet on that issue with her.
Thanksgiving is truly the ONLY time of the year we get to reconnect with our rather large family. We’ve grown so much because our nieces and nephews are now all grown, married and have their own children. Our group is now brothers, sisters, children, nieces, nephews, and finally, grand nieces and nephews.
Everyone is so busy with their own lives, grandchildren and busy schedules, it’s impossible for all of us to get together at the same time…except for Thanksgiving.
Last year the celebration was great and I’m hoping this year is another wonderful family celebration. The food is the highlight of the celebration, and watching the children playing and reconnecting with cousins is also the best part. I love seeing all my nieces and nephews and their children.
I’m sure Mom smiles down every Thanksgiving and is quite pleased to see I’m holding up my end of our bargain. She loved her family more than anything or anyone (including our poor Dad who knew she put the kids first always).
I’ve been picking grape leaves for our Lebanese food and have also begun cleaning flower beds to get all my planting done. Once the weather gets cooler, I’ll be working on planting all the fall bedding plants. It gives me such great pleasure having all the flower beds in beautiful condition. I love the bedding plants of fall….. Pansies, violas, snapdragons, and so many more beautiful and colorful flowers. When I’m finished with all the planting (of course with Danny’s help) I love seeing my back yard! It’s a rainbow of many colors, textures and beauty.
It’s very satisfying to see the fruits of your hard labor after being in the same house for almost forty years. Danny and I sit in our backyard, often having a nice, cold beverage and speak of the many memories we have shared in our backyard. I can close my eyes and see Julie with her old twin mattress practicing her flip flops for cheerleading. Todd built a treehouse in our back forty with his best friend Eric.
Todd and Danny (yes my daughter-in-law is called Danny, just like my Danny) got married under a new arbor we built just for their wedding, Their good friend Will borrowed white tents and we set everything up in our yard to celebrate with Danny’s entire family from Israel and all our family. When I tell my Danny I want to move to a smaller house, he quickly reminds me he’ll never sell this house.
I think it makes sense to be in town (since we don’t use the Lake at all anymore….our water skiing days are over) and have a smaller yard to mow and less maintenance. If I could just find the perfect little cottage home that I want…hmmm….not sure that will ever happen because Danny would fight me on this issue. He’s such a sentimental man, he just couldn’t leave the memories. I’m lucky in the sense that I handle change with little to no problem. I adapt and move on and that’s how I would look at downsizing…a new and different journey for us.
I’m counting the days until late October when our South Texas hot weather finally begins to change to a cooler temperature. Before you realize it, Christmas will arrive very shortly after Thanksgiving. Sometimes it all becomes a blur.
Danny and I are making plans for our travels in 2020 and I have to say, they’re gonna be pretty great. As always, we keep a positive attitude about our future and realize it’s up to the man upstairs to decide our future together and we’re okay with that. We realize how very blessed we are with our amazing grown children and grandchildren and our lives in general.
Until next post, do something nice for a stranger, compliment a stranger who needs a kind word, and remember to slow down a bit and enjoy a happy and balanced life. Danny and I will continue with “slowin down” and counting our many blessings.
