Thanksgiving is over and it was wonderful. Now we head into the Christmas holidays, my second favorite holiday.
I have brought all the decorations down a notch even further this year. Last Christmas, we moved away from having a “live" Christmas tree to a small 6 foot artificial tree. This year, garland is only in the entrance to my house around the Eastlake dresser I have in the hall and on my fireplace.
The rest of my many strands of garland went to Todd and Danny for their shop. I’m finding out all kinds of new things about myself in retirement. It ABSOLUTELY does not bother me whatsoever to give away and simple down my routine and decor during the holidays.
I have available time now and my holiday shopping is complete. Stockings are hung and filled with goodies for everyone. This year, we will enjoy celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas with our great friends and Danny's parents, Yves and Atalia. They arrive today from lsrael and we’re so excited to share time and the holidays with them. We enjoy their visits
so very much and consider them close family. When we traveled to Israel years ago, they insisted we stay with them for our entire visit! They showed us the most important and beautiful areas of this wonderful country. From Golan in the North to Elat in the South, we saw all four bodies of water ...... The Med Sea, the Dead Sea, the Sea of Galilee and the Red Sea.
It was all so humbling for such a small country and quite spiritual for Danny and I. We met their closest friends and family and were entertained every night with great dinners and visits.
It was truly an experience and journey we will never forget. I have only four more gifts (last minute stuff) I need to get wrapped and I can sit back and enjoy the holidays.
For anyone who actually wonders if retirement would make them nuts, let me say one thing. While Idearly loved being in radio sales and enjoyed my clientele, friends, and people I worked with, l have never missed being “employed”. Honestly, I’m more busy now than I've ever been. I love my free time and doing what I want and feel very, very blessed to be able to retire early on. I know now the Lord had a great
plan for Danny and I and it was to “retire" and enjoy our time together and experience many travels. We've both been to Houston a few times for health issues the past couple of years, but we’re both doing great!
We plan to see Portugal, Spain and possibly Wyoming this year instead of our usual 4th of July in Colorado. Since we’ve lost our beloved Aliza, we are actually talking about renting a house in Italy for an extended time frame because we so loved this country. This is the first time in 45 years of marriage, we've been “pet free" with the exception of not having a dog when we moved from Austin and was building our house on the lake and rented an apartment.
Life continues to be exciting in many ways for Danny and I. He’s done some pretty great stuff lately in retirement. He added a beautiful wooden roof (tongue and groove) to our patio. We actually have the garage and all the many years of stuff cleared out and hauled away. We plan to paint it from top to bottom including concrete) next Spring. We‘re even redoing the floor in the garage to look nice. My 0CD (obsessive compulsive disorder) has rubbed off on Danny and after all these years he‘s actually keeping everything nice and organized. lam so proud!
Until next post, Danny and | wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year. Make your holidays happy, filled with joy and make wonderful memories! Be generous to others less fortunate, be patient and kind and remember why we celebrate this holiday season!
