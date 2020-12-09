It’s been quite some time since I’ve posted anything on my blog and it’s high time I did.
This year has been challenging for everyone. For us older folks, I can truly say it’s been nothing like anything people around our age have ever seen. Lockdowns, wearing masks everywhere, no dining in, and more deaths that anyone cares to think about. I’ve never seen anything like this year.
For younger families, it’s been even more challenging with having remote learning, losing jobs, dealing with more stress than ever in their marriages, relationships, and trying to keep up with the latest information on COVID is the tip of one huge, massive iceberg.
For me, personally, with the country being in complete chaos, it’s been a living nightmare for most everyone. I’m not sure what will become of our future, our children's future, or the future of where America is headed. All I can do is pray and believe there is a higher power watching over us.
This year will always be remembered as a very troubling, difficult time for each of us. I do believe, however, that America will prevail and we will get through this, like we’ve always done. But we must stand up for what we know is right in our hearts. We should never stand by and let our rights be taken away from us. There are too many cowards that are too afraid to stand up for the values our country was founded on.
That’s as political as I will get.
Christmas is just around the corner and I’m hoping it will be much different than my Thanksgiving this year. My family of many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and their families, who always share this special holiday were unable to be with us. It was a little sad for me. I missed my huge gathering with everyone and sharing the great Lebanese food, turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. It was different but not in a bad way. Just different. I didn’t even have all of my immediate family together because of COVID.
Somehow, Danny and I have avoided this China plague, but there are many in our area who’ve not been so lucky. Danny and I pray for these families daily. With the vaccine getting to Texas this month, we know things are going to get better.
In closing, I’d like to remind you to count your blessings, offer a helping hand to those in need and most definitely remember the reason for this beautiful season. Until next post, Danny and I will be slowin down and so should you.
